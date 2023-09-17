Four people taken to hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto

Four people were rushed to hospital, two with critical injuries, following an early morning stabbing and assault in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

The incident happened in the area of Adelaide and Simcoe streets.

Toronto police were called to the scene at 3:09 a.m.

In a tweet, they said that two people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Their condition was initially described as life-threatening. Police now say that they are listed as stable.

Two others were also transported to the hospital after being assaulted, police said. Their injuries are minor in nature.

Police told CP24 that all four victims were taken to different hospitals. It it not known if they were "known to each other," police said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Investigators are also unable to say at this point if the incident was targetted and said that they're still working to determine the circumstances that led up to it.

The investigation is "active and ongoing," police said.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.