TORONTO -- Four people have been charged in connection with a home invasion in Toronto last year in which a replica gun was used.

The incident took place on Dec. 30, 2020 at a home near Wilson Avenue and Tippett Road.

According to police, three men forced their way into the victim’s home while a fourth suspect remained in a vehicle.

“Once inside, they demanded drugs and money while assaulting the victim and holding him at gunpoint,” investigators said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police said that the victim fought back and the gun was fired into the air. At that point, the victim realized the gun was a replica.

“(The victim) began to struggle with one suspect over a bag containing cash. A fight broke out causing the replica pistol to be fired again in the hallway.”

Police say the victim was able to gain the upper hand and control one of the suspects as the other two escaped into the getaway vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they were able to take one person into custody. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Sorena Shirazi of Richmond Hill, was charged robbery, use of an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Since then, three additional people have been taken into custody in connection with the robbery.

Vaughan resident Giancarlo Falquez Merchan, 25, Jefferson Pechon, 28 and Toronto resident Rodolfo Severino Giraldo, 30, have each been charged with similar offences.