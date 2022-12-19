Four people assaulted, suspect arrested in attack on Toronto subway

Four victims are being treated after a woman allegedly assaulted numerous people on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 1 Monday morning.

Police say they received a call reporting the assaults from St. Clair Station at approximately 9:24 a.m.

According to police, an off-duty police officer was able to detain the suspect until on-duty officers arrived.

Police haven't said what form the assaults took but two witnesses who spoke to CTV News Toronto said they saw the suspect attack at least one victim with a bottle.

One victim was transported to hospital via emergency run with minor injuries.

When reached for comment, the TTC said they were aware of a report on a Line 1 train Monday morning.

"While we don’t have any details, our thoughts are with the victims for a full and speedy recovery," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said.