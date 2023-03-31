Former OPSEU financial services administrator countersues union, denies misconduct
The former financial services administrator of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization, claiming he didn't receive any payments he wasn't entitled to and always upheld his responsibilities.
The Ontario Public Services Employees Union is suing former financial services administrator Maurice Gabay, along with former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas and a former vice-president, for nearly $6 million it alleges they unlawfully transferred to themselves, including in strike fund cash and union vehicles.
In a countersuit and statement of defence, Gabay denies any misconduct.
He says he did not arrange for the purchase, sale or transfer of any vehicles during his employment and alleges the union terminated his 14.5-years employment in April without cause after a new president and vice-president were elected.
OPSEU’s statement of claim alleges union money was used to pay for home repairs and moving expenses for someone with whom Gabay had a personal relationship.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Trudeau defends appointment of cabinet minister's sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the appointment of senior Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc's sister-in-law as Canada's interim ethics commissioner.
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than her $1 countersuit
Gwyneth Paltrow 's motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit
The Laundress issues new recall after carcinogen found in fabric conditioners
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress has announced another recall of its products after discovering a known carcinogen in its line of fabric conditioners.
A 106-year-old from the Philippines is Vogue's oldest ever cover model
Vogue Philippines has revealed Apo Whang-Od as the cover star of its April issue, a move that makes the 106-year-old tattoo artist from the Philippines the oldest person ever to appear on the front of Vogue.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western "Rust, was sentenced on Friday for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.
Andrew Tate to leave Romanian jail, put under house arrest
Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest, an official said Friday.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.
Montreal
-
Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $22M lawsuit
A father of one of the seven victims of the deadly Old Montreal fire is suing Airbnb and the owner of the building that burned down for $22 million.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
London
-
Man injured while fleeing police on Highway 401, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was seriously injured while attempting to flee from OPP on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon.
-
Western University announces $3.5M endowment for new research chair in nephrology
The new chair has been named in honour of Dr. William Clark, a renowned nephrologist and professor emeritus at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. Dr. Clark was also named to the Order of Canada.
-
Child exploitation charges laid after month-long investigation
A Kitchener man is facing 17 charges after a joint investigation by police in London, Toronto and Waterloo Region. The investigation started in February and police allege a suspect communicated online with people he believed to be teenaged girls.
Kitchener
-
Inquest jury rules Beau Baker’s death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Planned growth at YKF this summer not possible after four planes repossessed: Flair
Flair Airlines says the seizure of four of its aircraft earlier this month means it won’t be able to increase the number of passengers travelling through Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) this spring and summer as planned.
-
Kitchener man facing dozens of charges relating to sexually explicit messages sent to teenagers
A 55-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to individuals who he believed to be teenage girls.
Northern Ontario
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
‘Nobody wants this’: Opposition grows to renaming Chippewa Secondary School
The plan to rename a North Bay high school is receiving tons of backlash online and has sparked outrage from some school alumni and the community.
Ottawa
-
Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Police say the bodies of eight migrants have been retrieved from the waters off the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne, straddling the Canada - U.S. border. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
These are the top 10 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
King Edward Avenue is the red light district for Ottawa drivers, with three cameras on the busy road issuing thousands of tickets for running red lights last year.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate 'targeted' shots fired on Seminole St
Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s east end overnight.
-
Alleged alcohol thieves wanted after armed robbery at Tecumseh Road store
Windsor Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after an armed robbery at a grocery store on Tecumseh Road.
-
Recruitment process starts for Windsor police deputy chief positions
The Windsor Police Serviced Board has launched the recruitment process for two deputy chief positions.
Barrie
-
Sigfrid Stahn granted bail after impaired driving causing death conviction
Sigfrid Stahn walked out of the Barrie courthouse Friday a remorseful man one day after a jury found him guilty of impaired driving, causing a collision on Highway 12 in July 2020 that killed a 77-year-old Midland man.
-
Orillia, Ont. subcontractor faces 21 charges in human trafficking investigation
Police arrested a Simcoe County man and charged him with 11 counts of human trafficking and 10 counts of material benefits in trafficking of persons.
-
Driver charged with impaired after rolling car: OPP
A 20-year-old man is charged with drunk driving after police say he rolled his vehicle in Caledon.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Calgary
-
Calgary man killed in crash near High River, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
-
WestJet pilots to launch strike authorization vote as negotiations fizzle
The union representing WestJet pilots will launch a strike authorization vote Monday as contract talks with management drag on, the Air Line Pilots Association said Friday.
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
Winnipeg
-
'Waking up to a really bad dream': Manitoba communities mourn four teenagers killed in crash
Two Manitoba communities are in mourning following the deaths of four teenagers in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.
-
'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
-
Zellers to open in Winnipeg next week
The wait is finally over for Winnipeggers who have been wanting to see Zellers make a return to the city.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver to be home base for 'The Last of Us' season 2
After the first season of “The Last of Us” generated big buzz and an economic boom for Alberta, British Columbia may be next in line to host the production team.
-
B.C. hit with tax and fare hikes starting April 1
April Fools' is bringing more than just practical jokes to British Columbians — the province will be hit with new taxes and fare hikes starting on Saturday.
-
Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear Pride warm-up jersey, coach says
Coach Rick Tocchet says Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear a themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver hosts its annual Pride night on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Smith vs. Notley: Here are the leaders' promises to the municipalities ahead of the May election
Municipal leaders from across the province heard a lot of promises during the Alberta Municipalities Association Leaders’ Caucus on Friday.
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
-
Edmonton driver critically injured in crash west of airport
A 34-year-old Edmonton man is in critical condition after a crash with a semi on Highway 19 Friday morning.