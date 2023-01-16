Ontario Public Service Employees' Union files lawsuit alleging financial improprieties against 3 former execs

Former Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) President Warren (Smokey) Thomas speaks to reporters at Queens Park in Toronto, on Monday, January 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Former Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) President Warren (Smokey) Thomas speaks to reporters at Queens Park in Toronto, on Monday, January 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton