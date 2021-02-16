TORONTO -- A former Ontario cop is facing a sex assault charge in connection with an incident that reportedly took place in Toronto seven years ago, the province’s police watchdog said.

On July 7, 2020, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) contacted the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) regarding a complaint of an alleged sexual assault that had occurred against a woman in February of 2014.

Following an investigation, the SIU announced Tuesday that a charge had been laid in the case.

William Price, a former superintendent with the OPP, is now facing one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

“The matter is now properly before the courts,” a news release issued by the police watchdog on Tuesday said. “In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.