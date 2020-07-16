BRAMPTON, ONT. -- Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a former officer in connection with a shooting that took place outside of a Black woman’s Mississauga home on Mother’s Day.

On May 10, Chantelle Krupka was shot outside her residence located on Ledbury Crescent after police were called by her former partner, the father of her young son, to investigate a domestic situation.

The pair had been arguing over text messages about her not being allowed to visit with their 10-year-old child on Mother’s Day. The father called police to her home, where tensions grew, resulting in her and her current partner being Tasered, and the 34-year-old woman being shot in the abdomen while attempting to get back inside her home.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate, a police officer discharged her firearm at the time of the interaction.

Krupka was struck by a bullet and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment, the SIU said.

The officer who fired off the shot has now been identified by the SIU as Valerie Briffa.

“The SIU was recently made aware that Briffa has resigned from the police service,” investigators said on Thursday.

Briffa has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and careless use of a weapon in connection with the incident.

Following the interaction with Peel police, Krupka’s home was searched and officers said they located 4 lbs of marijuana and a quantity of cash. Krupka and her partner were charged with possession for the purpose and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Krupka was scheduled to be fingerprinted at Peel Regional Police’s 22 Division on those charges on Thursday but refused to go inside without her supporters.

“Not by myself, I don’t feel safe around you guys,” she told an officer standing at the door. “You all have guns, ever been shot? Do you know what it feels like? It hurts people.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.