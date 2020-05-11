TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a Mississauga home on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at a residence on Ledbury Crescent, located in the area of Matheson Boulevard and Heatherleigh Avenue, at around 10:40 p.m.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Peel Regional Police officers were initially called to the home for a domestic call.

When they arrived on scene, a woman and a man were located on the front porch and an interaction occurred between the responding officers and the two people.

The SIU says two officers discharged conducted energy weapons and one of the officers subsequently discharged her firearm.

A 34-year-old woman was struck by the gunfire and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The SIU says four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the SIU.