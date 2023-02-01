Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street

A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.

On Wednesday, CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson identified the victim of the assault, on Danforth and Jones avenues on Jan. 24, as former producer Michael Finlay.

Thompson said Finlay died on Tuesday from injuries sustained during the incident.

Last week, police said a suspect was walking along Danforth Avenue when he encountered the victim and assaulted him. The victim fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed the victim had “tragically” died, but provided no further details.

"Michael will be remembered as an exceptional story-teller, documentary-maker and editor,” Thompson said. “He travelled the world producing radio documentaries for several programs but most notably for Sunday Morning. If you worked on a documentary with Michael, you were experiencing the pinnacle of the craft."

In the statement, the CBC said Finlay spent 31 years with the public broadcaster before retiring in 2010.

The statement notes Finlay was the "driving force" behind the documentary program "Dispatches," and also worked as an editor at "The World at Six" during his time with the CBC,

"Michael had strong convictions about writing, story and structure. Every reporter he ever worked with said their story was made better because of Michael," the statement reads.

Police have not designated the assault as a homicide at this point and said an autopsy will have to be conducted.

Police previously released a surveillance image of a suspect in the assault investigation, who remains outstanding.

The suspect is described as male, about six-feet tall and in his 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, a black sweater, and black pants.