Forensic psychiatrist testifies at coroner's inquest into death of Soleiman Faqiri
Soleiman Faqiri denied having a history or symptoms of mental illness when he was admitted to an Ontario jail, but even non-medical staff could quickly see signs that he was unwell, a forensic psychiatrist told a coroner's inquest Wednesday.
In health assessments conducted when he arrived at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., in early December 2016, Faqiri reported no history of psychiatric issues or medication, and marked "no" on a checklist of symptoms for mental illness, the inquest into his death heard.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It's not uncommon for people in his situation to misrepresent themselves, and it's not clear whether he did so intentionally or by mistake, said Dr. Gary Chaimowitz, a forensic psychiatrist who reviewed several health records related to the case.
"What’s apparent is that Mr. Faqiri denied all the symptoms but there’s obviously an opportunity to observe the individual directly as well," said Chaimowitz, who heads the forensic psychiatry program at McMaster University and the forensic program at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton.
Hours after the assessment, correctional staff began taking notes on Faqiri's behaviour, writing that he was banging on the door of his cell and shouting throughout the night, and clogged the toilet, flooding his cell, around 5 a.m., the inquest saw.
Faqiri was "clearly agitated," Chaimowitz said. While that could just be a display of frustration over being detained, "it could also be consistent with someone who’s very unwell,” he said.
The records show staff observed more concerning behaviours over time – Faqiri at times was naked, hiding in the corner of the cell, and continuing to yell and bang on the door, the inquest heard.
"Now some of the elements of being unwell seem to be much more clearly obvious," Chaimowitz said.
The inquest has heard Faqiri, 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while in a mental-health crisis.
Faqiri died after a violent struggle with corrections officers on Dec. 15, 2016, less than two weeks after he was taken into custody.
The inquest has heard his condition worsened while he was at the jail but he never saw a psychiatrist, and he was deemed too unwell to attend a video assessment of his fitness to stand trial.
On Tuesday, jurors heard from Canada's former correctional investigator, who gave them an overview of the correctional system.
Howard Sapers told them that going into custody can cause significant disruptions to health care because people no longer have access to their doctor and may not be able to get the same medication.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
BREAKING Flights in and out of Buffalo grounded following Rainbow Bridge explosion
Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
Montreal
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Quebec announces national funeral for Karl Tremblay on Nov. 28
A national funeral for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will be held on Nov. 28 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the government announced on Wednesday.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Helmet and cell phone found: New evidence discovered in case of missing St. Thomas man
New personal items belonging to Kyle Hancock have been found, but the St. Thomas, Ont. man remains missing since early August.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
-
Two Guelph homes set to receive provincial heritage designation
Take a look at the historic buildings here.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings are still open at this time as a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is being investigated.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit border crossing being monitored after explosion at Niagara border
Windsor-Detroit border crossings are being monitored after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Canada-U-S. border crossing in Niagara.
-
Construction well underway at Stellantis’ battery technology centre in Windsor
Hundreds of massive steel structural columns are in the ground as construction progresses on the North America Battery Technology Centre at the Automotive Research and Design Centre in Windsor.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon reacts to crowd's disappointment at Orillia, Ont. tree lighting
The lackluster Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Orillia, Ont., caught the attention of American late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who playfully mocked the festivities on The Tonight Show.
-
Vehicle strikes teens from behind in hit-and-run, girl suffers life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating a hit-and-run after two teens were struck from behind while walking Tuesday evening in Bolton.
Atlantic
-
Halifax no longer advising homeless people tenting in Grand Parade to leave
Halifax Regional Municipality says it is no longer advising all homeless people living in tents in a downtown military parade square to leave.
-
New radiotherapy technology will help N.S. cancer doctors treat disease more precisely
Nova Scotia's leading cancer doctor says a new advanced radiotherapy cancer care system will transform patient care by improving the precision of radiotherapy treatments and reduce the number of necessary cancer treatments.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
Calgary
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
-
Ernest Manning looking for redemption at provincial football championships
What a season it’s been for the Ernest Manning High School senior boys' football team. The Griffins have been perfect and head coach Garth Melrose says the players have played a big role in that.
-
Woman kidnapped, held in Calgary Airbnb rental, police say
A Calgary man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage inside a rental property earlier this year.
Winnipeg
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
-
Winnipeg man, mother to be sentenced Wednesday in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a May 2022 fatal impaired driving crash are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.
-
Striking Manitoba EAs to vote on temporary deal with school division
A tentative deal has been struck between a Manitoba school division and 300 educational assistants who have been on strike since Nov. 1.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Vancouver lawyer disbarred for helping clients launder money
A Vancouver lawyer who deliberately used his professional status to help clients hide the illegal proceeds of securities fraud has been disbarred.
-
'Overnight incident' under investigation in Maple Ridge: RCMP
Police tape went up in Maple Ridge Wednesday where Mounties say they are investigating an "overnight incident" and residents say they were awoken by a loud bang.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Edmonton bank robber evades capture for 3 weeks; police ask for help
Three weeks after a bank was robbed by a hooded and masked man in southeast Edmonton, police turned to the public Wednesday for help to catch him.
-
Police on scene of 'incident' at Red Deer apartment building
Mounties are advising the public of a heavy police presence at a Red Deer apartment building Wednesday afternoon.