Ford to make announcement in Mississauga, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Mississauga Monday morning.
He’ll be joined by Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.
The event will be streamed live on CTVNews.ca and on the CTV News app at 9:30 a.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hormone therapy should be offered to more women with severe menopause: review
More women suffering from 'debilitating' symptoms of menopause should be presented with the option of hormonal therapy, according to a paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) on Monday.
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on spying charges
China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges, in a case that could exacerbate the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years.
'Not out of the woods' with summer travel chaos: expert
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate sale
Vice Media Group, popular for websites such as Vice and Motherboard, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday to engineer its sale to a group of lenders, capping years of financial difficulties and top-executive departures.
Ontario man set to appear in court for lethal powder case
A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves is set to appear in court today.
U.K. promises more missiles, attack drones for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets Sunak on European tour
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Britain Monday on his whirlwind European tour, as the staunch ally of Kyiv promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war.
Pieces that may be from wetsuit, surfboard found after surfer attacked by shark off South Australia
Searchers have found what appear to be pieces of the wetsuit and surfboard belonging to a 46-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark off South Australia's coast, and police said they were continuing to search for his remains Monday.
5 things to know for Monday, May 15, 2023
Federal byelections will be held in three provinces next month, how Canada wooed Volkswagen, and Turkiye's presidential election appears headed for a runoff.
Montreal
Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec's lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs
More provinces should follow Quebec's lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are certified by the province. If passed, such companies would face fines of up to $100,000 for each illegal rental listing.
Montreal to offer $5K for businesses affected by construction
Montreal's executive committee wants to set up a $5,000 subsidy program for businesses whose operations are or were affected by a municipal construction site, according to a news release from the city.
Researchers identify mutation in Mirror Motion Syndrome
A new genetic mutation identified by Montreal researchers may be responsible for mirror movement syndrome, according to a study published in the scientific journal Science Advances.
London
Report of hearing 'someone yell in distress' leads Woodstock police to investigate
Police in Woodstock are investigating after receiving a report of hearing someone yell in distress. The call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Springbank Avenue north and Devonshire Avenue.
Suspicious $80,000 residential fire in London
Crews arrived to 226 Highview Ave. around 4:10 a.m. to find smoke showing from the second floor of a home.
One person dead after multi-vehicle crash
One person from London is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Oxford Township over the weekend. Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, OP responded to a three-vehicle crash at a Highway 19 address north of Sweaburg Road.
Kitchener
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby vacates seat after calls to resign
After a number of calls for her to resign, Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee Wendy Ashby announced she will be vacating her seat.
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
'We just want to matter like everyone else': Groups in Waterloo region gather in grief, hope for Red Dress walk
People took to the streets of Kitchener Sunday to remember lost mothers, daughters and sisters.
Northern Ontario
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Despite recent measures taken to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
-
Ottawa
Fire destroys homes under construction in Barrhaven
A fire gutted several homes under construction in a Barrhaven neighbourhood overnight Monday.
Police funeral for OPP Sgt. Mueller set for Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre
The funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty will be held on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.
Deadly weekend on Ottawa's roads
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
Windsor
5 people displaced in overnight house fire
Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $175,000 after an overnight house fire in Windsor. Crews were called to the 4700 block of Hunt Club Crescent in South Windsor around 2 a.m.
Man slapped with $10,000 fine for ‘unsafe hunting practices’
A Windsor man pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and was fined $10,000.
Over $400,000 in damages in Essex house fire, firefighter taken to hospital
A massive house fire broke out in the 10 block of Dana Street in Essex around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Barrie
Here's why Barrie police are revamping their entire fleet to be more eye-grabbing
Police in Barrie will soon be much more visible as the service switches its entire fleet to a more noticeable design following a pilot project launched last summer.
Changes to Orillia boat trailer parking: Here's what residents, visitors need to know
As of Monday, Orillia residents can park boat trailers free of charge in the designated launch areas with an approved parking permit, while visitors will have to pay to park theirs.
Vacant home goes up in flames in Barrie's south-east end
Barrie fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire in the southeastern end of the city on Sunday.
Atlantic
Heavy police presence at Moncton home
Several RCMP vehicles are parked outside a home on Lutz Street near downtown Moncton, N.B., Monday morning.
Wildfire in Shelburne County, N.S., under control: municipality
Emergency officials say the wildfire that broke out in Little Harbour in Shelburne County, N.S., Sunday afternoon is now under control.
Halifax’s rent prices up 25 per cent compared to 2022: survey
According to a national rental report, Nova Scotia’s largest city is seeing a 25 per cent increase in rent compared to this time last year.
Calgary
Calgary Liberal MP airs voicemails with death threats, racist and homophobic slurs against him and family
Calgary Skyview Liberal Member of Parliament George Chahal is giving the public a glimpse of the vitriol his staff members have to deal with at his constituency office.
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday night, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Winnipeg
RCMP search for third suspect in Birds Hill Park, two already arrested
Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.
Wildfire smoke to impact air quality in parts of Manitoba
Smoke from wildfires is drifting over central and northern parts of Manitoba, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Grass fire in St. Boniface caused by electrical lines near railway
A grassfire that burned Sunday afternoon near a railway is believed to have been caused by electrical lines, the city says.
Vancouver
Father and son stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital, sources say
RCMP were called to Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday to respond to a “physical altercation” between a patient and two visitors at the hospital, Fraser Health Authority says.
'Record breaking': Dry, hot conditions exacerbate wildfires in Northern B.C.
The unseasonably hot, dry weather is proving to be a challenge for emergency crews responding to wildfires in B.C., according to the province.
Coyote bites 6-year-old at Burnaby festival
In a terrifying turn of events, a six-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote Sunday morning while attending the Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer Lake Park with her family.
Edmonton
Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
Edmonton Oilers' off-season questions will include playoff goaltending choices
A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday.
Marchessault scores hat trick for Golden Knights in 5-2 win over ousted Oilers
The Vegas Golden Knights advanced into familiar territory and also eliminated the Edmonton Oilers from Stanley Cup contention with a 5-2 win Sunday.