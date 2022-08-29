Ford set to meet with Trudeau at Queen’s Park

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Toronto Tuesday.

Ford’s office said the two will be meeting behind closed doors at Queens Park Tuesday afternoon, but would not say what they plan to discuss.

Ford has recently said the federal government needs to give the province more money for health care so that it can deal with massive staff shortages that have plagued hospitals.

The Ford government has been under fire recently due to lengthy wait times in hospitals.

Many doctors have called the situation a crisis, though the government has pushed back against that characterization.