Ford says new federal dollars for health care only a 'down payment on future discussions'
Premier Doug Ford says that the $46 billion in new health-care funding that Ottawa has offered the provinces is a “starting point” but should be viewed as a “down payment on further discussions” only.
Ford made the comment during a news conference alongside other premiers on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tabled the offer.
“I always welcome new funding either small or large. But what we see this as is a starting point. It is a down payment on further discussions,” he said.
Trudeau has offered to shift $196 billion to the provinces and territories over the next decade in exchange for their commitment to upgrade health-care data collection and digital record keeping.
But only about $46 billion of that investment is new funding.
Of that, Ontario would receive about $8.4 billion over the next decade as part of a revised bilateral agreement with the feds, Ford’s office says. It would also receive another $776 million as part of an emergency top up of the Canada Health Transfer.
Speaking with reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday, Ford acknowledged that the premiers were looking for more money but said that he remains hopeful that further discussions on more “sustainable” funding arrangements can still happen down the road.
“For all of us it's about sustainability. It's about building a healthcare system not for five years, not for 10 years but decades,” he said. “I think we all need to go back. We need to sit down with our ministers and health experts and finance and see where this puts us and then we will reconvene. We just need to absorb this a letter deeper.”
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones has previously called on the federal government to increase the portion of health care that it funds from about 22 per cent to 35 per cent.
However, Quebec Premier François Legault said on Tuesday that the additional funds offered by Ottawa would likely only increase the federal government’s share of health care spending to around 24 per cent.
“We always welcome new money. Is it going to transform the healthcare system? A few percent? No, it's not,” Ford conceded on Tuesday. “But can we deliver health care in a better fashion, a more efficient way of delivering health care? I truly believe we can.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Inflation 'turning the corner' after multiple rate increases: BoC governor
After raising interest rates eight consecutive times, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told an audience in Quebec City on Tuesday that inflation is showing signs of 'turning the corner' and that the coming year 'will be different.'
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Balloons and drones among 768 Canadian UFO reports from 2022: researcher
Balloons and drones were among 768 reported UFO sightings in Canada last year, according to Winnipeg-based researcher Chris Rutkowski, who also found that eight per cent of all cases remained unexplained.
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.
B.C. COVID-denier had illness but died of drug overdose, coroner says
A report from British Columbia's coroner says a prominent anti-vaccine and COVID critic died in 2021 of a drug overdose, although he also tested positive for the illness post-mortem.
Montreal
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
-
Liberals compare PQ leader to Trump for wanting to close Roxham Road border crossing
Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
London
-
Death of Woodstock, Ont. woman being treated as 'suspicious': Woodstock police
Several days after the discovery of her body, police in Woodstock have declared the death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham as 'suspicious' in nature.
-
Western University to drop mask mandate effective immediately
Based on the advice from public health experts, London, Ont.’s Western University announced on Tuesday it is dropping its mask mandate in instructional spaces. The mask mandate was initially enacted by the university in August of 2022.
-
Suspects sought following home invasion, robbery: LPS
London police are searching for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home in the downtown core on Monday and assaulted an occupant with a baseball bat, before stealing cash and drugs.
Kitchener
-
'Loved what I did': Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
Some Waterloo region Google employees are now jobless after the tech company announced cuts.
-
'We have to move faster': Waterloo regional councillors want more automated speed enforcement sites
Waterloo regional council are looking to accelerate the creation of automated speed enforcement sites across the region.
-
SIU appealing for witnesses after serious injury during Stratford arrest
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses after an arrest in Stratford sent a 34-year-old man to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman reflects on meeting Harry Styles and her magical night at Grammy Awards
A Northern Ontario woman had the rare opportunity to meet her favourite musician at the Grammys, thanks to social media platform, TikTok.
-
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
-
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Ottawa
-
LRT service disrupted downtown after water leak at Rideau Station
Ottawa LRT service was briefly disrupted downtown because of a water leak in the tunnel at Rideau Station.
-
Highbridge Construction owes $106,000 in rent on storefront
There is a new sign of financial issues with an Ottawa construction company that suddenly closed, leaving customers with unfinished projects unable to recoup their losses.
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash in Kingsville claims two lives, injures third
Two people have died in a serious single-vehicle crash in Kingsville, a third person was injured and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
'We were challenged at the time': Windsor police leaders reflect on the Ambassador Bridge blockade, one year later
One year ago, local law enforcement were tasked with handling an unprecedented incident, the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
Barrie
-
Napoleon recalls over two dozen laid off employees
Napoleon, a large manufacturer of fireplaces, grills, outdoor heating, and cooling products in Barrie, has recalled 30 employees who were laid off in November.
-
Family returns to find Orangeville home ransacked
Police are investigating after an Orangeville house was ransacked during a break-in Monday evening.
-
Innisfil man's 28-foot whale sculpture captivates community
An Innisfil man is keeping tradition alive and making waves in his neighbourhood with his latest snow sculpture creation.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student denies he killed fellow student for financial gain
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
-
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.
-
Ottawa matches $22.3 million in donations for Red Cross Fiona relief efforts
The Canadian Red Cross says it has collected $54.2 million in donations for those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona last September.
Calgary
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Dalhousie Station fell: Calgary police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a CTrain on Tuesday morning appears to have fallen off the platform.
-
More charges expected against former 'Dances With Wolves' actor
The Tsuut'ina Police Service, which serves a community west of Calgary, says it has spoken with more alleged victims of former Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse and additional charges will be laid against him in the coming days.
Winnipeg
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
-
Manitoba announces change to program helping Indigenous people navigate justice system
A program aimed to help Indigenous people navigate the justice system is transitioning from the province to Indigenous organizations.
Vancouver
-
'Shut the f*** up, get me my coffee!': Angry confrontation at Tim Hortons in Surrey, B.C., under investigation
Police are investigating an angry confrontation at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend, part of which was recorded and posted on TikTok.
-
Vancouver’s Turkish community mobilizes to send emergency supplies to earthquake-stricken homeland
A passenger plane packed with donations and emergency supplies is set to travel from Vancouver, B.C., to Istanbul on Tuesday, as the death toll from Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria surpasses 6,200.
-
Autographed Wayne Gretzky jersey worth $10K stolen from Kelowna store, police say
A hockey jersey signed by Wayne Gretzky that is estimated to be worth $10,000 is among the items stolen during a break-and-enter in Kelowna, B.C., according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
Former St. Albert teacher given 5 years behind bars for sexual exploitation, making child pornography
Former St. Albert teacher Bryce Hughes was recently sentenced to a total of five years in prison for sex crimes against a child.
-
EPS, Edmonton city staff working to tighten bylaws on pepper and bear sprays
Officers in Edmonton want to crack down on a rise in pepper and bear spray use in urban areas and on Tuesday updated city councillors on desired bylaw changes that would give them more power.