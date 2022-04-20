Ford government will build second station in Thornhill as part of Yonge subway extension

Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens during an announcement at General Motors Canada’s Canadian Technical Centre, McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens during an announcement at General Motors Canada’s Canadian Technical Centre, McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton