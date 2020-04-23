TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s 95-year-old mother-in-law has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Premier’s Office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Karla Ford’s mother, a resident at West Park Long-Term Care home, has tested positive.

The long-term care home, located in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road, has reported 12 deaths related to COVID-19 at its facility.

It also reported that 35 residents and 29 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Ford quickly mentioned the issue during a news conference with reporters on Thursday after he was asked about the province’s approach to dealing with COVID-19 at long-term care homes.

“When I see the front page of the Toronto Sun and you see a loved one with their elderly parent and they put their hand up against the window that’s heartbreaking,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion.

“I relate to it in our own family … with my wife Karla.”

Last week, Ford said that Karla has only been able to see her mother through a window at the the long-term care home.

“It affects everyone. Everyone has grandparents or friends or a family member somewhere in long term care," he said.

"It breaks my heart watching Karla standing outside the window in tears."