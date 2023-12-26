TORONTO
Toronto

Foggy conditions continue for third day throughout Ontario

A thick blanket of fog covers downtown Ottawa on Thursday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) A thick blanket of fog covers downtown Ottawa on Thursday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Drivers in Ontario could experience “near-zero-visibility” for a third day as fog continues to blanket several parts of the province.

Environment Canada said that areas of dense fog will continue this morning, but that visibility should begin to improve during the middle of the morning for most areas.

The fog could persist into the afternoon, the national weather agency said.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” it advised.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Some of the regions under a fog advisory include, Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Pickering, Uxbridge, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Burlington, Oakville, Caledon, Halton Hills, Milton, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Brantford, Dunnville, Caledonia, Orangeville, Shelburne, Listowel, and Stratford.

Barrie, Orillia, Belleville, Cobourg, Brockville, Sudbury, Haliburton, Kingston, Napanee, Manitoulin Island, Peterborough, and Muskoka are also affected.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

  • CHEO's mental health unit expansion thanks to generous donors

    The children's hospital provides one of the largest child and youth mental health services in Ontario. In 2022, more than 7,000 outpatient encounters were logged, and that surge in demand was being addressed without the proper care facilities. Now, through the help of generous donors, $1.5 million was gifted to CHEO to cover the renovation and construction costs.

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News