Fog advisory issued for Toronto as freezing rain falls in the GTA this morning

Environment Canada is warning of dense fog this morning in Toronto that may result in near-zero visibility.

The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning, but could "linger into the afternoon for some areas," the national weather agency indicated in a fog advisory issued at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility," Environment Canada said.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

This advisory follows a special weather statement warning about freezing rain that was issued earlier today for of York Region, Durham, Region, Peel, and Halton.

“Scattered showers and drizzle have developed across the area. In areas where temperatures remain below the freezing mark, freezing rain or freezing drizzle will be possible,” they said in its statement.

The weather agency noted that temperatures around the GTA are expected to rise above the freezing mark by later in the morning.

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for some areas further north, including Barrie, Orillia, Muskoka, and Peterborough.

A special weather statement for heavy rainfall was also issued for Toronto, but was lifted early Thursday.

The city is still expected to see showers or drizzle beginning early this morning, with rain changing to snow near midnight. According to Environment Canada, the city could get as much as 5 cm of snow overnight.

A high of 5C is expected Thursday, followed by a high of -2 C Friday.

The weekend is expected to be sunny, with a high of -3 C Saturday and zero on Sunday.