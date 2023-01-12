Fog advisory issued for Toronto as freezing rain falls in the GTA this morning
Environment Canada is warning of dense fog this morning in Toronto that may result in near-zero visibility.
The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning, but could "linger into the afternoon for some areas," the national weather agency indicated in a fog advisory issued at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility," Environment Canada said.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."
This advisory follows a special weather statement warning about freezing rain that was issued earlier today for of York Region, Durham, Region, Peel, and Halton.
“Scattered showers and drizzle have developed across the area. In areas where temperatures remain below the freezing mark, freezing rain or freezing drizzle will be possible,” they said in its statement.
The weather agency noted that temperatures around the GTA are expected to rise above the freezing mark by later in the morning.
A freezing rain warning is also in effect for some areas further north, including Barrie, Orillia, Muskoka, and Peterborough.
A special weather statement for heavy rainfall was also issued for Toronto, but was lifted early Thursday.
The city is still expected to see showers or drizzle beginning early this morning, with rain changing to snow near midnight. According to Environment Canada, the city could get as much as 5 cm of snow overnight.
A high of 5C is expected Thursday, followed by a high of -2 C Friday.
The weekend is expected to be sunny, with a high of -3 C Saturday and zero on Sunday.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE SOON
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
Post-COVID smell loss treatment passes sniff test: scientists
A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday.
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
-
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
London
-
'Barricaded male' in St. Marys
Stratford police are dealing with a “barricaded male” in St. Marys. According to a social media post, police are in the area of Park Lane and Thomas Street.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
-
Pedestrian struck in Simcoe
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to OPP.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
An emotional farewell to Forewell Super Variety in Kitchener
After more than 60 years in business, staff at a Kitchener staple will have to say a final farewell to their customers.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged with January 2022 murder in the Sault
Three people have been charged in connection with a murder case in which a 53-year-old victim was found tied up in a Sault home last year, police say.
-
Quebec man guilty of dangerous driving in Hwy. 17 crash
A Quebec man has been found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm for a July 2018 crash on Highway 17 that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Wiikwemkoong hires security guards, increases video surveillance after recent string of incidents
After a string of recent criminal activity, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is hiring security to patrol the community overnight.
Ottawa
-
Reported hate crimes up 13 per cent in Ottawa last year: police
The number of reported hate crimes in Ottawa rose 13 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, according to Ottawa police.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 25 cm of snow
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa by late Friday, with some rain and freezing rain also possible.
-
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Windsor
-
Employee busted stealing from Kingsville business: OPP
Essex County OPP say an investigation at a Kingsville business revealed that an employee had been stealing items.
-
Wanted Tilbury woman arrested for forgery and identity fraud
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Tilbury woman with forgery and identity fraud after a traffic stop.
-
Disabled tractor trailer closes road in Essex County
Essex County OPP have closed a section of County Road 23 due to a disabled tractor trailer.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sketches of two of three men accused of abducting Elnaz Hajtamiri released
On the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released composite sketches of two of the three men who they say abducted Elnaz Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home where she was hiding out with family after being the victim of a violent assault in Richmond Hill.
-
Stayner retirement home residents now getting the care they need
Disparate living conditions at Stayner's Huronia Guest Home are how residents lived during the last few weeks before a whistle-blower blew the lid off their plight.
-
Overnight burglary in Clearview Township ends in daylight arrest
A Clearview Township woman called the police Wednesday to report her home had been burgled overnight.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
Amid fishing deaths, calls rise for small boats to have stability checks
As Canadian fishers continue to die when their boats capsize in frigid waters, a debate is surfacing over why clear rules aren't in place to ensure basic stability of vessels that face ocean storms.
-
'Time for us to mobilize': Nova Scotia's ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday. Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Lethbridge is growing, latest StatCan data indicates
The City of Lethbridge is an attractive place to move to in Alberta, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
-
Manitoba drivers to pay more for car insurance
Manitoba drivers will be paying a bit more for their car insurance over the next year.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in Delta car-jacking set to appear in court after overnight arrest
The suspect in an attempted car-jacking in Delta will appear in court Thursday after being arrested overnight.
-
B.C. mountains suspend operations as rainfall warning issued for South Coast
A brief stint of sunny skies on B.C.’s South Coast has come to an end as a rainfall warning is now in effect.
-
Hundreds of jobs affected as Canfor announces pulp line closure at B.C. mill
An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill.
Edmonton
-
Finning charged after death, serious injury of workers in 2021
Finning International Inc. has been charged under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety legislation after one worker was killed and another was injured at the company’s Edmonton site in March 2021.
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
Fatal bat fungus White Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta
A disease that has been nearly wiping out bat populations in Eastern Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in Alberta.