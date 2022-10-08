Five Things to Know: Game 2 of Blue Jays v. Mariners American League wild-card series
The Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 last night in the first game of their American League wild-card series.
Here are five things to know heading into Game 2 of the best-of-three series:
ON DECK
Kevin Gausman, who earned a 12-10 regular-season record with a 3.35 earned-run average, will start for Toronto this afternoon. Seattle will counter with Robbie Ray, who had a 12-12 record with a 3.71 ERA this year.
"I've never pitched an elimination game before, but I started the last game of the season in 2016 (for the Baltimore Orioles)," said Gausman. "We needed to win that game.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"So I've pitched in a lot of meaningful games in my career. Obviously not an elimination game but I've just got to go out there and pitch to my strengths."
RAY RETURNS
Ray won the Cy Young Award as the AL's best pitcher while playing for the Blue Jays in 2021. He didn't pitch when the Mariners visited Toronto earlier this season, instead being placed on Seattle's restricted list for players not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He said yesterday he was excited to return to Toronto.
"I think you just have to control your emotions. Not let the situation get too big. Not let the crowd control how you're feeling about the game," said Ray.
"It's, obviously, going to be very loud here. The roof is closed. They're going to be packed out. The fans here are loud. They love baseball. They love the Blue Jays. So, it's going to be loud."
BLUE JAYS INJURIES
Second baseman Santiago Espinal was on Toronto's 23-man post-season roster on Friday but left out of the Game 1 lineup as he continued to recover from a left oblique strain. Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hamstring) was left off the roster entirely, however. Interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider's hope is that Toronto can advance to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros without Gurriel. Schneider hinted that Espinal could make the lineup against the left-handed Ray in Game 2.
"You try to break down every possible scenario that may occur the next three days, whether they're good or bad, and try to make your best decision," said Schneider.
SPRINGER FINE
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has battled with a sore right elbow for most of the season. It looked like his left elbow was also going to be hurting after he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of yesterday's loss. Springer was able to get his elbow out of the way of a 97.9 m.p.h. four-seam fastball from Mariners starter Luis Castillo. The pitch, however, did hit his wrist. Schneider said after the game that Springer was OK.
"X-rays are negative for a fracture," said Schneider. "He's feeling all right, and we'll see how he feels (Saturday), but hoping he's good to go."
POP UP
Relief pitcher Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., made his post-season debut in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old Pop gave up a single to Eugenio Suarez before striking out Cal Raleigh. He allowed a double to Mitch Haniger before being replaced on the mound by Trevor Richards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead
An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Three people were killed in the blast, Russian authorities said.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Did vaccines make a difference? Study looks at rates of severe illness from COVID-19
A study of 1.6 million U.S. patients has found that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters lead to low rates of severe illness and death.
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
Series of explosions rock eastern Ukraine city, triggering series of secondary blasts
A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
Convicted 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin released as she fights deportation
A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.
Canadian travellers heading to Uganda urged to take precautions
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is warning Canadian travellers entering Uganda to take extra precautions before flying due to an Ebola outbreak that was declared in the nation last month.
Montreal
-
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
-
Why did Jagmeet Grewal, the driver charged with negligence after fiery crash, get his permit back?
An official from Quebec's automobile insurance board, the SAAQ, took the stand Friday at the trial of a Dorval truck driver charged with criminal negligence causing death.
-
Police say 1 man injured in shooting near Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon near an upscale resort complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say. Jeff Waldman, a guest who is staying at the resort with his wife for their anniversary, told CTV News he saw a large number of police officers brandishing heavy weapons after they arrived on scene at the complex on Fridolin Simard Street.
London
-
What's behind 18 hour emergency department wait times at LHSC?
The wait time has reached 18 hours for all but the most serious medical conditions treated at London’s two emergency departments.
-
Memorial service honours 57 homeless people who died in London
Dozens of people gathered in downtown London Friday to honour the lives of 57 people who died as a result of homelessness.
-
Urgent response to London house fire: 'We were told en route there were still people trapped inside the home'
Fire crews believed three people may be inside as they raced to a burning home in west London.
Kitchener
-
'It’s a needle in a haystack’: Parents of missing Kitchener woman join search efforts in B.C.
The parents of Jaqueline McDermott have flown out to B.C. to join in the search for their missing 22-year-old daughter from Kitchener.
-
Waterloo Region Food Bank looking for donations amid high need for meals over Thanksgiving weekend
It's a time to give thanks and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region it’s also a chance to give back to those who are struggling with food insecurity.
-
Cambridge and Wilmot discuss advance and day-of voting plans for municipal election
Local governments within the Waterloo Region are getting ready for the upcoming municipal election, taking place on Oct. 24, but, each municipality is using its own method when it comes to voting.
Northern Ontario
-
Police launch Operation Impact for the long weekend
If you're heading north or south this weekend, or even just driving through the city, expect to see more police patrolling the roadways.
-
A piece of history that could be 12,000 years old was found on a P.E.I. beach after post-tropical storm Fiona
A woman found a piece of history in a P.E.I. beach that may be thousands of years old, that washed up after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Sudbury farmers say it will be a busy Thanksgiving weekend
Shoppers are seeking out local farms to grab the final fixings to set their tables this Thanksgiving weekend in Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics: Nanos poll
Nearly half of Ottawa residents say experience is important in municipal politics, as a two-term councillor and a political rookie emerge as the frontrunners in the race for mayor of Ottawa.
-
Cyclist killed in Chelsea, Que. crash
Police in western Quebec say a cyclist has died following a crash in Chelsea Friday night.
-
No injuries after fire in abandoned Sandy Hill building
Ottawa firefighters say no one has been reported hurt after a fire broke out in an empty building in Sandy Hill.
Windsor
-
Confidence the goal as GOALS gets started in Windsor-Essex
Friday nights for the next few weeks will see girls across Windsor-Essex getting active in hopes of building confidence.
-
After feds lift 20-hour work rule for international students, immigration consultant calls move 'short-sighted'
While the federal government's move to lift restrictions on how long international students can work in a week is being applauded by many, an immigration consultant in Windsor, Ont., is concerned it could do more harm than good.
-
'The barricades should never have been there in the first place': Residents react to reopening of Erie Shore Drive after 2.5 years
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has started removing concrete blocks and clay from the westbound lanes of the rural road.
Barrie
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
Motorcyclist faces impaired charges after collision on Highway 12 in Midland
A motorcyclist faces impaired driving charges following a collision with a car on Highway 12 in Midland.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 causes significant delays: OPP
A four-vehicle collision caused heavy traffic delays and backups on Highway 400 through Bradford Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Calgary
-
1 person dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a vehicle.
-
Kitten in crisis saved by Kootenay kayaker
A Victoria woman is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving after a day of kayaking in the B.C. Interior ended with her saving a life, and adding a new member to her family.
-
Suspect sought following multiple vehicle fires in Southwood
Calgary police are seeking CCTV footage as they investigate a recent series of vehicle fires in the city's southwest.
Winnipeg
-
City services like pools, parks, 311 would be affected by possible strike: CUPE
Thousands of municipal workers may be preparing to walk off the job in a matter of days if no labour deal is reached with the City of Winnipeg.
-
Catalytic converter theft plummeting in Manitoba due to new programs
The provincial government says an engraving program for catalytic converters will now help reduce theft rates for the in-demand car parts in Manitoba.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
Vancouver
-
'We have a crop, but it’s not growing anymore': Drought conditions hit Level 5 in several B.C. regions
The persistent dry weather is intensifying in parts of British Columbia, where some areas are now experiencing Level 5 drought conditions.
-
'Welcome to Rambo-town': Hope, B.C., celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic Sylvester Stallone film
The community of Hope, B.C., is embracing its Rambo roots for a weekend-long event celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'First Blood.'
-
Calls for Hockey Canada sponsors to divert money into survivor supports
As a growing number of corporations suspend their support for Hockey Canada over the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations, there are calls for them to direct their funding into resources for survivors instead.
Edmonton
-
Warmest Thanksgiving weekend in how long?
In the past quarter-century, Edmonton's never had a Thanksgiving long weekend with all three days in the 20s. But, that will very likely change over the next few days.
-
Edmonton police to receive $7M increase in 2023, council wants funding formula refined
City council voted to effectively increase the Edmonton Police Service budget by another $7 million next year and shelve discussions for a multi-year police funding formula to 2023.
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.