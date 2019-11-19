

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Five people have been taken to hospital, two of them in critical condition, following a collision in Mississauga.

It happened at the intersection of at Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Peel police initially said two people from one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

However paramedics later said that two people sustained critical injuries in the collision and were taken to a trauma centre. Three others sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate.