First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Peel Region in 2022

Peel Region has confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus of 2022.

According the local health unit, the infected individual lives in Brampton.

Peel Public Health monitors viral activity through 33 mosquito traps set across the region. Trapped mosquitoes are collected and tested weekly from late June to September.

The health unit also surveys public areas for stagnant water that could serve as breeding sites for mosquitoes. Identified locations are treated with larvicide.

In early August, the first virus-positive mosquitoes of the year were confirmed in Peel Region, but at that time there were no human cases. The infected insects were collected from three traps in Brampton, near the intersections of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway, Hurontario Street and Steeles Avenue, and The Gore Road and Cottrelle Boulevard.

According to the officials, disease activity fluctuates every year depending on rainfall and temperature.

“The number of adult mosquitos testing positive for WNV has been lower this year than in previous years which may have been caused by lower than usual rainfall in the spring and summer,” the region said in a news release.

West Nile is transmitted to human beings through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While most people who contract the disease will show no symptoms, some may experience mild flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, body ache, mild rash, and swollen lymph glands. In rare cases, infected humans can develop a more severe form of the disease.

People over the age of 50 as well as those with a compromised immune system are at the highest risk of becoming severely ill when infected with West Nile.

“While the overall risk of getting a West Nile Virus infection is lower during the fall months, these cases reinforce the importance of residents protecting themselves against mosquito bites. Before the first frost of fall arrives, residents should remove standing water sources where mosquitoes can breed,” Dr. Nicholas Brandon, Associate Medical Officer of Health at the Region of Peel, said in a press release.

Peel residents are being encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites by applying an approved insect repellent containing an ingredient effective against mosquitoes, like DEET or icaridin, to exposed skin and clothing.

They’re also being advised to avoid areas with large mosquito populations and take extra precautions between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and at any time in or near shady, wooded areas.

People should also wear light-coloured, tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing such as long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks to protect exposed skin and ensure all window and door screens fit securely and are free of tears and holes. Openings to rain barrels should also always be covered with a screen mesh.

Further, Peel residents are advised to remove or drain items on their property that hold stagnant water as it is an ideal breeding site for mosquitoes, if left stagnant for more than seven days. These sites can be reported to Peel Public Health at 905-799-7700 or online.