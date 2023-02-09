First-ever NBA Courtside Restaurant to open in downtown Toronto

As the basketball world watches every move ahead of the NBA trade deadline with bated breath, the league announced the news of a big development off the court on Thursday.

In a news release, the NBA announced it will open its first-ever Courtside Restaurant in downtown Toronto this spring.

The 10,000-square foot space will offer what’s described as a “premium, sports-inspired dining experience” and feature custom art and décor that celebrates the NBA and all things basketball.

Located at 15 Queens Quay East, about a 10-minute walk from the home of the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the restaurant itself will be operated by Urban Dining Group, which owns Gabby’s Restaurants.

Toronto-based chef Erica Karbelnik will serve as the restaurant’s culinary ambassador and oversee the development of the menu.

“It’s an honour to be a part of something in our city that is so special. Toronto loves the game. It’s part of our culture, and to showcase that in such a creative way is truly amazing,” Karbelnik, who won Top Chef Canada Season 9 and Chopped Canada Season 3, said.

The basketball-theme is featured heavily in renderings of the space revealed Thursday, with hoops on the wall and the iconic Jerry West NBA logo scattered throughout.

The NBA Courtside Restaurant is seen in this image. (NBA)

A series of “NBA Top Shot Moments” will be on display at the restaurant and feature some of the best plays of the season from around the league.

Also, the NBA said that a large-scale mural by Anishinaabe artist Jenny Kay Dupuis will be featured on one of the restaurant’s exterior walls.

There will also be a retail space with exclusive merchandise from New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and 47 Brand.

“There’s no better location for the first NBA Courtside Restaurant than Canada, where basketball has a rich history and tradition,” said NBA Canada Senior Vice President, Leah MacNab.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans and guests from around the world to this incredible venue, where they can celebrate their shared love of the game in a unique way through a delicious meal and welcoming atmosphere.”