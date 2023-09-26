Firefighter seriously injured while battling three-alarm house blaze in North York
A firefighter has been seriously injured after he fell into the basement of a home in North York while battling a three-alarm fire Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to a house fire on Wedgewood Drive, in the area of Willowdale and Cummer Avenues, at around 8:30 p.m.
"During the course of both search and rescue and firefighting operations, one of our firefighters tonight sustained a significant fall from height," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said.
"That, of course, results immediately in what we refer to as the Declaration of Mayday. Our crews were able to get to him quickly, they were able to secure him, rescue him from the home."
Toronto paramedics said they transported the firefighter to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
"This is really difficult on all of us. And it is a powerful and stark reminder of the risk and the hazard that our crews face when they're when they're doing this type of work," Pegg said.
The home was under construction and unoccupied when the fire broke out.
Pegg said the situation is under control.
"There will be a comprehensive investigation into both the origin and cause of the fire as well as all of the circumstances that contributed to the injury," he said.
Pegg added that the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Fire Marshal will also be notified.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
Five workers picketing in UAW strike hit by vehicle outside Flint-area plant
About five people picketing in the United Auto Workers strike outside a Flint-area General Motors plant suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a vehicle leaving the plant struck them, police said.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Canadian women's soccer team earns Olympic berth with win over Jamaica
The Canadian women's national soccer team has clinched a spot in the 2024 Paris Games after defeating Jamaica 4-1 on aggregate in Olympic qualifying.
Health Canada is recalling these smart plugs over an electric shock risk
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for certain smart plugs due to the risk of electric shock.
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Man hospitalized after fire in Terrebonne apartment building
A 72-year-old man was sent to hospital Tuesday night with burns to 40 per cent of his body after an apartment fire in Terrebonne, the city's fire department said.
London
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Proposed north London homeless hub location raises concerns
City council’s Strategic Priorities and Policies committee endorsed the first three homeless hub locations across London on Monday, but it’s one site in particular that’s raising alarm bells.
-
The Stanley Cup comes to West Lorne for Kraft Hockeyville Celebration
West Elgin Secondary Student (WESS) Jak Beattie couldn’t believe he was getting this close to hockey’s Holy Grail.
Kitchener
-
'This is finally finished': Driver who killed Ont. teen and hid vehicle for 14 years sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old, and the woman who helped him cover it up, were sentenced in a Guelph court Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.
-
Tony Grace says goodbye to CTV Kitchener
After four years in Kitchener, and 22 years with CTV, Tony Grace is taking his talent to CTV National News.
-
Some residents leave Soper Park encampment after being ordered to move
Some residents at a Soper Park encampment in Cambridge have started to pack up their things and leave to try and avoid facing legal action.
Northern Ontario
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Manitoulin man in historical sexual assault case avoids jail time again
A Manitoulin Island taxi company owner charged in a historical sexual assault pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday morning, his second conviction this year.
Ottawa
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will say
The Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
OSTA outlines next steps as it aims to solve school bus driver shortage
The authority that manages school buses for Ottawa's English public and catholic school boards says it is taking steps to rectify disruptions to bus service in the capital.
Windsor
-
Garbage dumped outside for weeks sparks calls for improved bylaw enforcement
Torn-up couches, scattered trash and mattresses propped up against tree trunks have become all-too-familiar sights for Caroline Taylor — and the west-end resident says the amount of garbage being left on city curbs for weeks on end is growing everyday.
-
Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with assault in Ottawa
Windsor police say a member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa.
-
'He was smiling': Arresting London officer testifies in Windsor courtroom during terror trial
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor for the June 2021 deaths of four members of a muslim family and injury to a fifth family member.
Barrie
-
New senior-centric development on the table at Barrie City Hall
Hundreds of new long-term care beds could be coming to Barrie in the coming years.
-
Massive police search underway for missing man in Bracebridge
Provincial police are conducting a massive search in Bracebridge for a man who went for a walk Saturday night and never returned.
-
Roadwork and infrastructure projects bring detours and closures to Barrie streets
Navigating the City of Barrie over the past few months has been an ordeal as residents grapple with a multitude of ongoing roadwork and infrastructure projects that have transformed the streets into a labyrinth of detours and closures.
Atlantic
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
HRM investigating whether different pit bulls were involved in fatal attacks
Animal Control investigators in Halifax confirm they're examining the possibility two different pit bulls with the same owner were responsible for the deaths of two smaller dogs in Bedford, N.S., on the weekend.
-
New study shows older, single women are smashing financial well-being stereotypes
A new study put out by HomeEquity Bank states older, single women are leading by example when it comes to money matters and wellness, despite stereotypes.
Calgary
-
'They're meaningless': Surveys on proposed Alberta pension plan receive mixed reactions
Alberta’s proposed provincial pension plan is creating mixed reactions as the government asks Albertans what they want to see if the province pulls out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Transit operator safety, mental health discussed at conference in Calgary
Transit safety continues to be a concern for many Calgarians and it is at the top of the agenda at a conference happening in the city this week.
Winnipeg
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Vancouver
-
B.C. quietly employs foreign-trained doctors as equity and care concerns loom
Dozens of foreign-trained doctors are now working under special licenses requiring supervision in B.C. hospitals, while more are being recruited for deployment as family doctors in urgent care centres, CTV News has learned.
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
-
B.C. mayors react to newly unveiled housing targets
The province unveiled its new housing targets for 10 communities across B.C. – which found themselves earlier this year on the so-called “naughty list.”
Edmonton
-
Missing boy, 5, found alive east of Edmonton
A five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation was found Tuesday evening, more than 24 hours after he disappeared.
-
New river valley pedestrian bridge opens in south Edmonton
A new pedestrian bridge to replace a 100-year-old structure opened in southwest Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
'They're meaningless': Surveys on proposed Alberta pension plan receive mixed reactions
Alberta’s proposed provincial pension plan is creating mixed reactions as the government asks Albertans what they want to see if the province pulls out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).