Fire in Mississauga that left two people dead deemed suspicious: police

Peel police are investigating an early Saturday morning fire in Mississauga that left two people dead after it was deemed suspicious.

At 1:15 a.m., Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) were called to a house in Mississauga on Genovese Place near Annabelle Avenue, which is west of Mavis Road and south of Britannia Road West, for reports of the smell of smoke.

According to MFES, a one-alarm fire was found in an adjoining unit.

In a tweet, Mississauga fire said two persons were located in the dwelling with vital signs absent.

Speaking with the media at the scene, Deputy Chief Rob Grimwood said the call came from the resident of a semi-detached home.

"We responded and upon our investigation, we determined that the source of the smoke was actually coming from the adjacent unit from the one that made the call," he said.

The scene of a fire in Mississauga, Ont. that left two people dead is seen on Dec. 10, 2022.

"Firefighters forced entry into that unit and proceeded into the basement where the fire was located, and sadly they've located and removed two victims who were both pronounced at the scene."

No other injuries have been reported, he said.

Grimwood said despite being a double fatal incident, the actual fire conditions were "fairly minimal."

"The fire had, for the most part, self-extinguished," he said.

"Our crews completed overhaul, but the fire damage itself is contained to the basement and is relatively minor."

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation into the fire as it has been determined suspicious. Police said officers will be working with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Grimwood said November and December are typically the highest "loss of life" times of the year for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services and urged people to have a working smoke alarm and a fire escape plan.

"People have a lot less time to escape a fire than they think and they need to be ready," he said.