Man taken to trauma centre following Brampton shooting: paramedics
A man has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday.
The shooting occurred on Inder Heights Drive, near Mayfield Road.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area following reports of a male who had been shot.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a 29-year-old man to a trauma centre.
The suspect is no longer in the area, police said.
There is currently a large police presence in that vicinity and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
1 monkey recovered safely, 42 others remain on the run from South Carolina lab
One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday.
Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Cynics not only lose out on friendships, love and opportunity — they're also wrong about human nature
Cynicism is on the rise. Should that come as any surprise given today’s divisive global conflicts and our fraught political landscape? Even the weather seems like it’s out to get us.
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
Qatar is suspending its role in talks between Israel and Hamas, sources say
Qatar is suspending its role as a mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas after concluding that the two sides are no longer negotiating in good faith, two sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.
Migrants crossing the Darien heard of Donald Trump's victory — and picked up the pace
Jesus Chavez, a 34-year-old pastry chef from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, arrived in this small village at Panama’s edge of the Darien jungle on Friday.
Man charged with participating in march with flaming torch has pleaded guilty to lesser charge
Another man charged with carrying a flaming torch with the intent to intimidate during a 2017 rally at the University of Virginia campus has agreed to a plea deal.
Montreal
-
NDG residents say Montreal can't shut down access to park
A battle is brewing between the city and people who live in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood after it tried to shut off access to a popular wooded area.
-
NBA player's family gives Montreal North residents new winter coats
Some 300 Montrealers received an early holiday present on Saturday – a brand new winter jacket, courtesy of an NBA player and his family.
-
Montreal woman grows fresh strawberries year-round from her indoor farm
Montrealer Ophelia Sarakinis grows fresh strawberries year-round in her indoor farm under the name GUSH Farm.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
-
Ottawa city councillor George Darouze to run for PC nomination in Carleton
Ottawa city councillor George Darouze has announced he is seeking to become a Progressive Conservative candidate for the riding of Carleton in the next provincial election.
-
Decluttering your closet 'has to be easy,' here's how
Decluttering your closet can be an easy task when you follow the "one in, one out" rule according to an Ottawa specialist.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
-
Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
-
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
London
-
Special Remembrance Day ceremony in east London focuses on children
One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.
-
Record turnout as Londoners vote for $250,000 worth of neighbourhood projects
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
-
Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
Windsor
-
Operations at Ambassador Bridge resume following increased police presence
Windsor police attended the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation Saturday.
-
-
Chatham-Kent police arrest alleged impaired driver
A property check has led to impaired driving charges for one person, according to Chatham-Kent police.
Barrie
-
Barrie landlord says she was scammed by woman charged with posing as a nurse
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
-
Heavy police presence in Innisfil as investigation underway
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
-
Blind hockey team faces off in Stayner
Stayner Community Centre hosted an exhibition game of blind hockey Saturday afternoon, featuring a matchup between players and goaltenders who are fully blind.
Winnipeg
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Two people evacuated after North End fire
Two people were evacuated early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s North End.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
-
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Edmonton
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
Hwy 599 closed during RCMP operation near Coronation
Highway 599 near Coronation was closed in both directions on Saturday for a police operation.
-
Increase funding or expect infrastructure failure, municipalities tell province
Without a major injection of funding, rural municipalities say highways, bridges and sewers could see severe failures.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection
On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.
-
Peterka scores lone shootout goal in the Buffalo Sabres' 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames
JJ Peterka scored the lone shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday.
-
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
Regina
-
Where to watch Regina election results on Wednesday
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
-
Retro gaming arcade in Regina closing doors for foreseeable future
Twilight Tech Arcade, an entertainment location specializing in retro gaming, is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.
Saskatoon
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
-
No injuries after series of collisions involving moose: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP is urging motorists to exercise caution after a series of five collisions involving moose occurred on Friday evening.
-
Early voting in Saskatoon civic elections comes to a close today
Saskatoon voters will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to vote early in the city’s civic elections scheduled on Nov. 13.
Vancouver
-
Community gathers for 'search party' to support family of missing Surrey teen
Dozens of people gathered in Surrey's Holland Park on Saturday to show their support for the family of missing 18-year-old Joseph Maku.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Vancouver Island
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
-
Museum to honour Chinese Canadian troops who fought in war and for citizenship rights
The service of Chinese Canadian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars will be honoured by an exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver.