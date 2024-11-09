TORONTO
Toronto

Man taken to trauma centre following Brampton shooting: paramedics

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton on Nov. 9. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton on Nov. 9. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Share

A man has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on Inder Heights Drive, near Mayfield Road.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area following reports of a male who had been shot.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a 29-year-old man to a trauma centre.

The suspect is no longer in the area, police said.

There is currently a large police presence in that vicinity and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News