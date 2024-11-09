Man dead following possible stabbing in Brampton

A man has died following a possible stabbing in Brampton on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police said the incident near Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road, which is south of Queen Street West and east of Chinguacousy Road.

Police said they were called to that area happened at about 3 p.m.

Peel paramedics initilly told CTV News Toronto that they are at the scene and performing life-saving measures on a male in his 30s. They said that they are treating a victim who was possibly stabbed and has head trauma.

Paramedics later said that the victim has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police, meanwhile, are asking people to stay out of the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing and there is a heavy police presence in the vicinity.

No details are avaialble at this time regarding suspects.