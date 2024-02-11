TORONTO
Toronto

Fire in downtown Toronto high rise, one in life-threatening condition

One person is being treated by EMS after a fire in a downtown Toronto high rise building. (Simon Sheehan / CP24). One person is being treated by EMS after a fire in a downtown Toronto high rise building. (Simon Sheehan / CP24).
A man is in life-threatening condition following a fire that happened inside a downtown Toronto highrise Saturday evening.

According to police, the fire happened in the Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street area at 5:41 p.m. Toronto Fire says that the 12 floor unit was fully involved on arrival, and one person was sheltering on the balcony at the time.  

Police say that a man has been taken to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Police say to expect delays in the area. 

