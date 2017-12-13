

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy is the third family member to die after a fire at an apartment building in the Lawrence Heights area last week, a family member confirmed to CP24.

The blaze broke out at a Toronto Community Housing building in the area of Flemington and Allen roads at around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters made a forcible entrance into a unit on the first floor of the three-storey apartment building.

Three victims – a mother and her two sons – were taken to hospital in critical condition following the fire.

The 18-year-old son Shaher Hamid died of his injuries while in hospital on Dec. 5.

On Friday, Toronto Fire said the 47-year-old mother Fakhira Whahedi had died as well.

An uncle of the family, Wahid Whahedi, told CP24 on Wednesday that the 16-year-old son Shaber Hamid had also succumbed to his injuries in hospital from the fire.

Whahedi said a funeral will likely be held for the three family members on Saturday.

The fire was extinguished 20 minutes after it broke out and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.