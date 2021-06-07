TORONTO -- A woman in her 60s is in critical condition after she was struck by a motorist in Toronto’s York area late on Sunday night.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to Jane and John streets, north of Lawrence Avenue West, at 10:31 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find the woman in critical condition.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The driver of a blue Toyota Corolla sedan involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Toronto police say the driver of the Corolla was arrested but they would not speak about the charges laid.

The northbound lanes of Jane Street were closed at John Street for some time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.