'Fatalities' reported following wrong-way collision on Highway 401, SIU called in: police

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a deadly wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on Monday night, say police.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said that at about 7:50 p.m. they were called to an robbery near Green Road and Highway 2 in Clarington.

"The suspect fled in a vehicle which was pursued by police. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle entered onto 401 going the wrong direction," DRPS wrote in a statement provided to CP24.

"A multi-vehicle collision occurred as well as fatalities."

The number of people injured or killed in the collision, which occurred just east of the Highway 412 interchange, is unknown at this time. Several emergency vehicles, however, can be seen on MTO camera footage from the scene.

It also unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

Highway 401 closed in both directions, 412 ramp also blocked

As a result of the crash, Highway 401 has been shut down in both directions from exit 406 (Lake Ridge Road/County Road 23) to exit 410 (Brock Street/County Road 46).

The ramp from the southbound 412 to eastbound 401 is also blocked at this time due to the collision.

Collision: #Hwy401 closed in both directions between LakeRidge Rd and Brock St Whitby.

The @SIUOntario have invoked their mandate in this incident, and all media inquiries should be directed to the SIU. ^ks pic.twitter.com/6C4cNZS6u1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 30, 2024

In a video posted on social media, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the OPP, said that he expects heavy delays approaching the closures and urged motorists to use Victoria Street to the south and Highway 2 to the north as alternate routes.

"I expect that this collision recontruction will take most of the overnight hours and potentially into the morning rush hours as well," he said.

"Expect delays. Expect congestion in the area."

A serious collision on April 29 closed Highway 401 in Whitby in both directions. (Sheba Siddiqui/photo)