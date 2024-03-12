Fatal Mississauga house fire 'suspicious in nature,' will be investigated by police: fire chief

One person is dead and three others are injured following a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Bromsgrove Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive, at around 3 a.m.

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday morning, Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi confirmed that one person had died in the fire and another person remains in hospital in critical condition. Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“We arrived on scene. Our firefighters reported heavy flames, heavy smoke, high heat conditions in the home,” Rizzi said.

“They reported two people who had self-evacuated the home on the front lawn. They had significant injuries. They were transported by Peel paramedics.”

Rizzi added that crews were able to rescue two people from inside the residence and both ha also sustained significant injuries.

One person was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital, Rizzi confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness that we advise that this has been a fatal fire,” the fire chief told reporters.

Rizzi also said that the fire is believed to be “suspicious in nature” and that the investigation into the cause and origin has been transferred to Peel Regional Police.

“As per our protocol, we have notified the Ontario Fire Marshal and it is my understanding that they will be in attendance later today,” Rizzi said.