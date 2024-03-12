Fatal Mississauga house fire 'suspicious in nature,' will be investigated by police: fire chief
One person is dead and three others are injured following a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out on Bromsgrove Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive, at around 3 a.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Speaking at the scene on Tuesday morning, Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi confirmed that one person had died in the fire and another person remains in hospital in critical condition. Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.
“We arrived on scene. Our firefighters reported heavy flames, heavy smoke, high heat conditions in the home,” Rizzi said.
“They reported two people who had self-evacuated the home on the front lawn. They had significant injuries. They were transported by Peel paramedics.”
Rizzi added that crews were able to rescue two people from inside the residence and both ha also sustained significant injuries.
One person was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital, Rizzi confirmed.
“It is with profound sadness that we advise that this has been a fatal fire,” the fire chief told reporters.
Rizzi also said that the fire is believed to be “suspicious in nature” and that the investigation into the cause and origin has been transferred to Peel Regional Police.
“As per our protocol, we have notified the Ontario Fire Marshal and it is my understanding that they will be in attendance later today,” Rizzi said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Experts say the public is right to feel weird about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Online influencer Andrew Tate detained in Romania, handed U.K. arrest warrant, his spokesperson says
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
An expanding NATO uses its diversity as strength. Member troops know Russia is watching
More than 20,000 soldiers are training with the knowledge that Russia and other potential adversaries are watching for any weaknesses in NATO defences and unity.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OC Transpo's electric buses performing as well as diesel buses after 2 years: report
-