Faqiri should have been taken to hospital under ministry policy, inquest hears
A coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail heard Monday it was government policy that anyone whose health-care needs couldn't be met within an institution be sent to a community hospital or other outside health-care facility for treatment.
The inquest into the December 2016 death of Soleiman Faqiri heard from two senior officials with the Ministry of the Solicitor General, though neither had direct oversight of the case at the time.
Linda Ogilvie, who worked at the ministry's corporate health-care unit and reviewed Faqiri's file as part of an internal investigation, said it was the "expectation" even before December 2016 that institutions transfer people to community care if their health-care needs couldn't be met on site.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Those decisions are left to staff at the facility, a process that "does rely on the practitioners to certainly recognize that that care exceeds their ability," she said.
In reviewing his file, it's clear Faqiri was "very unwell," and it would have been expected to send him to hospital, she said.
The inquest has heard Faqiri was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental-health crisis.
Health-care and correctional staff at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., noted increasingly concerning behaviours over time, and one witness, a forensic psychiatrist, told the inquest Faqiri looked as though he was in the middle of a "very severe psychotic episode."
Faqiri died after a violent struggle with corrections officers on Dec. 15, 2016.
Ogilvie told the inquest her team did not have direct oversight over the jail but could provide support and act as consultants if an institution reached out. She said that did not happen during Faqiri's time in custody.
The ministry launched an internal review in November 2017 but front-line health-care workers weren't spoken to as part of the process, jurors heard. Ogilvie agreed it took too long for the review to begin.
"There may have been lessons learned, life-saving lessons learned, that were not noticed by the ministry for 11 months after Mr. Faqiri's death?" coroner's counsel Julian Roy asked her.
"Fair," she replied.
Roy asked Ogilvie if the review, or any additional steps taken following that, had shed light on why Faqiri wasn't sent to hospital, as would have been expected.
Ogilvie said she had only "anecdotal information" based on conversations with management at the jail.
"My understanding is that when patients were sent to the local hospital, they were often turned back at the emergency department and not provided a pathway for admission," she said.
In light of those experiences, staff may have thought "it would not be advantageous to send him out to that hospital at that time," particularly since other steps were being taken to try to get Faqiri care, she said.
Jurors have also heard Faqiri saw a physician but did not see a psychiatrist during his time in custody. Ogilvie said the institution's psychiatrist was on vacation at the time and while it would have been his responsibility to find someone to fill in, that could often prove difficult.
"In many cases, people will reach out to corporate health care and we will try to find somebody to help cover that individual so that they can go on vacation," she said.
"The other potential would have been using telemedicine and telepsychiatry," but those have limitations as not all patients can be seen that way, she said. Patients who are too ill for this avenue should be seen in person, she said.
The inquest has heard Faqiri was scheduled to undergo an assessment of his fitness to stand trial by video, but was deemed too unwell that day.
The inquest also heard from Tracey Gunton, another senior official with the ministry, who said the jail's relationship with the hospital is now "significantly better." Terms of service have been agreed on, though Gunton said she did not know if they had been signed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
NDP says if Liberals need more time to deliver pharmacare bill, 'more results' expected
If the federal Liberals need more time to make good on their commitment to pass pharmacare legislation this year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be expecting 'more results,' in exchange.
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
'Absolutely no talk' of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head
The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is 'absolutely no talk' of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level, following his transfer into a medium-security prison.
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm
Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.
BREAKING Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, and free more hostages and prisoners
Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their ceasefire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said, bringing the prospect of a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war and further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Contract between Puerto Rico's government and coal-fired plant operator leaves residents in the dark
A proposed amended contract between Puerto Rico's government and the operator of a coal-fired power plant accused of contaminating low-income communities on the island drew scrutiny Monday during a heated public hearing.
Defence begins its case in criminal trial of high-profile 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Defence lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich started laying out their case in an Ottawa courtroom Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at Jewish centre
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary object was allegedly thrown against the door of a Jewish community centre early Monday morning, hours after two federal MPs attended a meeting inside the building.
-
Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit
A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.
-
25,000 Quebec professional workers adopt strike mandate
Some 25,000 Quebec government professionals are now taking their turn to adopt a strike mandate to be called at the appropriate time.
London
-
Fire crews tackle west London, Ont. homeless encampment blaze
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a small homeless encampment in west London late Monday morning.
-
Police looking for additional victims of possible sexual assault
Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation.
-
'Tsunami coming': Builders asked for 1,500 homes per year to meet St. Thomas, Ont. demand
Home builders in St. Thomas are preparing for a tidal wave of new residents in the next decade. To meet some of that demand, work is underway on the city’s newest apartment building.
Kitchener
-
Police release images of Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery involving axes, gun
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.
-
Demolition set to begin this month at old Fergus hospital
More than three years after Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus opened the doors to its new location, details have finally been released about the demolition of the old one.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Mother of 2 identified as woman killed in crash that also claimed lives of 4 teens in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa left 'out in the cold' after historic Toronto highway upload
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is hoping that a historic deal by the city of Toronto and the Doug Ford government to 'upload' the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway into the province's hands will mean similar financial help for the city of Ottawa and other municipalities.
-
Workers begin cutting down trees in Hunt Club Road forest
The Ottawa Airport Authority has started removing trees in a section of forest along Hunt Club Road.
-
Coroner's inquest begins into 2018 death of woman at the Ottawa Hospital
A coroner's inquest is underway into the death of a 33-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment at the Ottawa Hospital in 2018.
Windsor
-
Tips to protect yourself while shopping online this holiday season
As shoppers take advantage of the all Cyber Monday deals and other online holiday shopping, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you're protected while shopping online.
-
As first snowfall leaves county residents worried about dangerous driving, OPP say the problem is getting worse
While the snowfall may be a pleasant sight for people who enjoy the winter, the change in weather only heightens the worry that some residents who live along county roads and highways are feeling.
-
Windsor denturist convicted of sexual assault
A Windsor denturist has been convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 victims.
Barrie
-
Mother of 2 identified as woman killed in crash that also claimed lives of 4 teens in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
-
Barrie declares Winter Maintenance Event with 20 to 30 cm of snow expected: Here's what that means for you
The City of Barrie has declared a Winter Maintenance Event, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected by Tuesday, meaning no vehicles can park on streets during certain times.
-
Man convicted of killing father challenges 'cruel and unusual' mandatory life sentence
A year after Brad McKee was convicted of killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019, his sentencing hearing got underway in a Barrie courtroom Monday, with McKee arguing the mandatory minimum life sentence is too severe.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
-
Weather warnings in effect as fall storm moves through the Maritimes
It will be a messy evening across the Maritimes on Monday. A large area of low pressure and associated weather fronts continues to bring a mix of snow and rain, along with high and gusty winds.
-
'Alex J. Walling was a true character': Longtime Halifax sportscaster dies
Halifax sportscaster Alex J. Walling has died.
Calgary
-
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Manitoba NDP introduces legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday
The NDP government has introduced legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg brewery takes on 'Humbug' sign holiday tradition
The 'Humbug' sign hanging proudly from an apartment block in the Polo Park area has become a cherished Christmas tradition for many Winnipeggers.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
B.C. Place to be renamed Christine Sinclair Place for soccer star's final match
B.C. Place Stadium is being renamed 'Christine Sinclair Place' for one night only, in honour of the Canada captain's final international outing
-
Police watchdog called in after man seriously injured in fall from Granville Street Bridge
A man was seriously injured after falling from Vancouver's Granville Street Bridge and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to probe the incident.
Edmonton
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.
-
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Manufacturer's bankruptcy stalls repairs to Edmonton's electric bus fleet
Myriad problems have forced the Edmonton Transit System to hit the brakes on using its relatively new electric bus fleet.