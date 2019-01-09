

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Wearing T-shirts with the 14-year-old’s photo, the family of Riley Driver-Martin vowed they would show up for all the court proceedings connected to the young boy’s murder.

Driver-Martin was found dead by a passerby in a Mississauga laneway on Dec. 7.

Little is known about how the teenager died, with Peel police only saying he had “obvious signs of trauma.”

“Riley was our nephew, our cousin, our friend, and most importantly he was CJ’s son,” the boy’s uncle, Joseph Medley, said outside a Brampton court on Wednesday, his voice trembling.

“We will never forget that this innocent boy’s life was taken away from him. Riley was a human being. Riley was capable of love and being loved. Help us find justice for Riley, for an innocent child.”

The first of two arrests in the case came mere hours after the disturbing discovery. The next day, police had charged two suspects, a pair of brothers, in connection with his death.

Nicholas and Mark Mahabir, both 20 years old, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

The brothers are two of three fraternal triplets. The charges against them haven’t been proven in court.

The details of the case as heard in court are protected under a publication ban.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto indicate that Nicholas Mahabir, who was charged with robbery in May 2018, was ordered by a judge not to communicate with his brother, Mark, as part of the conditions of his release.

The documents showed that Nicholas was also accused of violating that undertaking on Nov. 9, 2018. A warrant for his arrest was issued the following day.

Mark Mahabir appeared before a judge in Brampton on Wednesday morning. Nicholas appeared on Monday, where his case was put over until Feb. 4

Outside the courthouse, members of the Driver-Martin family called on the judge not grant the brothers bail again.

“They should remain in custody. They should not be able to get out on bail. They were already out on bail for crimes they had already (allegedly) committed, and then this,” the boy’s grandmother, Sarah Martin, said.

“This is just incomprehensible. Our family is broken… We will be at every court date, we will be at every trial date, and we will not rest until we see justice.”

Martin said the family has struggled, their grief bringing them to scrap Christmas plans.

“How could you celebrate when you’re missing a part of your heart?” she said.

“He was the heart and soul of our family and he’s gone. We will never have him back. We’re broken. The family is broken.”

Medley, wearing a shirt with the mugshot of one of the suspects, said the family plans on making new shirts for the next court date.

“Every time we come to court, we’re going to have different shirts, some with Riley on it,” he said.

“The next shirt I’m coming up with, the word underneath (his photo) is going to be ‘Family.’”