The father of a four-year old boy hit by a motorcyclist who left the scene says there “all there is today is hope that he will recover.”

Ruhul Chowdhury told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that his young son, Radiul, remains in a coma at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

The boy was severely injured on Sunday when he dashed onto Victoria Park Avenue and was struck by a motorcyclist with two people aboard.

He suffered brain damage and numerous broken bones.

His father said he wants the city to know how much he appreciates the thoughts, prayers and well wishes.

Chowdhury works at Real Sports Bar and Grill, which is owned by the MLSE. Yesterday, the Toronto Raptors tweeted that the company will offer two tickets to the team’s first NBA finals game on Thursday to the highest bidder, with all proceeds going to the Chowdhury family.

MLSE estimates the market value of the tickets is approximately $4,500. As of Wednesday morning, the bidding exceeded $6,500 for the Section 120 pair.

The bidding ends at noon on Thursday.

Toronto police say the motorcyclist left the scene after striking the boy. The passenger – a woman – got off the bike when it briefly slowed and left the area on foot.

A suspect identified as Darren Robert Dawson surrendered to police after an image was released of a motorcyclist wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.

Dawson was granted $25,000 bail yesterday. He has been charged with leaving the scene, driving without a proper licence, and driving without proper insurance.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto Dawson is affiliated with the Hell’s Angels. However, police have not confirmed that detail.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up for the Chowdhury family while they stay by the child’s hospital bedside.