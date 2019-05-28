

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A pair of tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena is being auctioned off by MLSE to help provide financial support to an employee whose four-year-old son was critically injured after he was struck by a motorcycle in Toronto’s east end over the weekend.

Radiul Chowdhury was walking with family in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road on Sunday when he ended up on the roadway and was struck by a northbound motorcycle.

Investigators said the motorcyclist briefly stopped and let a female passenger off the bike. The motorcyclist then fled the scene and the female passenger fled the area on foot, officers said.

A 31-year-old man, identified as Darren Robert Dawson, was arrested in connection with the case on Monday. He made a court appearance on Tuesday and was released on $25,000 bail.

The arrest came after the young boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, made an appeal for those responsible to come forward.

“His brain is damaged,” he said. “He has (a) broken elbow, broken shoulder, broken legs but doctors are not worried about those things right now. They are worried about his brain. His brain is really damaged.”

“I think right now he needs prayers from everyone.”

The four-year-old boy’s father works for MLSE, the company said on Tuesday.

“In addition to MLSE providing support and assistance to the family, all funds raised from the auction will be directly donated to the family to alleviate any additional financial burden so that Radiul’s family can be by his side,” the company wrote on their website.

“Please join the MLSE family in holding Radiul and the Chowdhury family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The tickets that are being auctioned off have an estimated market value of $4,500 for the pair and they are located in section 120 of the arena.

The bid started on Tuesday night at $3,000 and closes on Thursday at noon.

Tipoff for Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors goes at 9:00 p.m.