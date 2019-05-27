

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run incident in the city’s east end that left a four-year-old boy fighting for his life in a pediatric trauma centre, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Radiul Chowdhury was walking with family in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road at around 1:30 p.m. when the four-year-old boy went onto the roadway and was struck by a northbound motorcycle.

Police told CP24 that the motorcyclist stopped briefly and a female passenger got off the bike. She fled the area on foot and the motorcyclist then took off, officers said.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, CTV News Toronto learned that an arrest had been made in connection with the case but no further details were provided by officials. Toronto police said they are working to publish an update on the investigation.

The young boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was subsequently rushed to the intensive care unit at SickKids Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

His father Ruhul Chowdhury said his son has not yet regained consciousness but there is still hope that he will survive.

“His brain is damaged. He has (a) broken elbow, broken shoulder, broken legs. But doctors are not worried about those things right now. They are worried about his brain. His brain is really damaged,” he said.

Chowdhury said staff members at the hospital have indicated that they’ve seen positive signs but cannot make any definitive conclusions at this point.

“When my wife went to see him to the ICU… she (said), ‘Hey Radi, mommy is here,” Chowdhury said. “We got a little response.”

He added that doctors will provide the family with an update on Radiul's condition after they perform an MRI later on Monday.

“I think right now he needs prayers from everyone,” Chowdhury said.

On Sunday, police released surveillance camera images of two people they said were believed to be involved in the incident. As well, officers said the motorcycle involved is believed to be a red or maroon Harley Davidson with a custom exhaust.

“We know that this motorcycle is unique and it is going to stand out. People are going to recognize it we hope,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 on Monday.

“We do have parts that were left behind. The bike that we are looking for is going to have damage to the front right signal.”

The driver has been described as a white male who is between the ages of 20 and 40. He was wearing red shoes and a distinctive motorcycle helmet.

Investigators described the passenger as a white female believed to be in her 20s with long, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with rips, a black T-shirt, and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the driver or passenger to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.