Fall weather is here to stay in Toronto
It appears the cool temperatures that arrived over the Thanksgiving long weekend are here to stay.
Toronto will see breezy conditions and a “seasonably cool” high of 13 C today, slightly lower than the average temperature of 15 C, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Tuesday.
“Following some early morning showers, we’ll see skies calm and offer some sunshine through the midday and early afternoon hours,” Coulter said.
Showers are expected to return this evening, with the temperature dropping to 8 C overnight.
Scattered showers are in the forecast on Wednesday along with a high of 14 C and Thursday will see partly cloudy skies and a seasonable high of 15 C.
Friday will begin with some sunshine and a high of 14 C but inclement weather is expected to move in on Friday evening.
“Increasing clouds will make the advance of a storm that will blow in with moderate rain and gusty winds Friday night and Saturday,” Coulter added.
DEVELOPING Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighbourhood by neighbourhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas' surprise weekend attack that would "reverberate ... for generations."
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
'They're not freedom fighters': Trudeau, Poilievre speak at Jewish community centre after Hamas attack
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spilled onto streets in several Canadian cities on Thanksgiving Day while the prime minister and Opposition leader spoke at a vigil at a Jewish community centre, following a weekend of deadly fighting in the Middle East.
Unifor members on strike in southern Ontario
Workers at three General Motors facilities in Southern Ontario have hit the bricks for a better contract.
EXCLUSIVE Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court. They accuse Damascus of widespread torture
Syria boycotted a hearing at the United Nations' top court on Tuesday where the Netherlands and Canada accused Damascus of a years-long campaign of 'institutionalized' torture against its own people.
Donald Trump's civil fraud trial is resuming with ex-CFO on the witness stand
As Donald Trump's long-time finance chief, Allen Weisselberg helped spare his real estate empire from its last existential threat, staving off insolvency after casino bankruptcies and an airline failure in the 1990s. Now, after a recent jail stint for tax fraud, Weisselberg is front and centre again.
Russia will only resume nuclear tests if the U.S. does it first, a top Russian diplomat says
Russia will move to revoke the ratification of a global nuclear test ban to put itself on par with the United States but will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does it first, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday.
Montreal's Jewish community holds vigil for victims in Israel
Members of Montreal's Jewish community gather to hold a vigil and show solidarity with the people of Israel and denounce the attacks by Hamas.
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know for resumption of the Veltman trial
The jury has been off since Thursday Oct. 5 and is expected back Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
Two London residents arrested in Cambridge amid stolen vehicle investigation
Police arrested two people in Cambridge in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in London.
WATCH 'It really highlights the city quite well': Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W
A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade made its way down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.
Temple Shalom releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
Temple Shalom in Waterloo has shared its thoughts regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
Highway 144 reopened at the Highway 17 intersection in Lively
A crash on Highway 144 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Monday afternoon closed the road in both directions at the Highway 17 intersection for several hours.
Sault Ste. Marie city council to consider property sale, bylaw changes
A number of notable items are set for discussion at this Tuesday's city council meeting in Sault Ste. Marie.
Ottawa Jewish community gathering to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
More than 16,000 Thanksgiving dinners provided by the Ottawa Mission this year
This year, more than 2,500 guests enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings at the Ottawa Mission. For over a century, the Mission has been providing an extended family for those without.
Celebrated former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey passes away
Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer who was gravely wounded by an armed robber in the 1980s and who later became a champion for rehabilitation, has died.
Heads up drivers: County Road 42 and Banwell Road closing for 6 weeks
The County of Essex is letting drivers know about a closure of a busy intersection for construction.
Rain and cooler temperatures rule the week
Showers are expected Tuesday before a break with sunshine on Wednesday. Towards the end of the week the rain and cooler temperatures return through the weekend.
Melancthon, Ont. crash victim air-lifted to Toronto trauma centre
A car crash occurred in mid-afternoon on Country Road 21 at the 4th line.
Fatal two-vehicle collision in Washago, Ont.
Orillia OPP responded to the crash that occurred north of Hamilton Street, near the community of Washago, at 1 p.m. Monday.
Thousands visit Simcoe Muskoka for thanksgiving weekend
As families gather for the Thanksgiving long weekend, communities throughout Simcoe Muskoka are experiencing an influx in tourism to the region.
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
RCMP warn of scam emails posing as police
Kings District RCMP is warning the public of scam emails posing as police and using actual officer’s names and positions in demand of personal information and financial gain.
Man arrested following pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies outside Calgary city hall
Hundreds of people gathered outside Calgary’s city hall on Monday for a pair of rallies supporting the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Possible encampment leads to fire in southwest Calgary
A fire that burned through three storage units in southwest Calgary on Monday was possibly connected to an illegal encampment, the Calgary Fire Department says.
Calgary woman part of march advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic church
On Friday Calgarian Jeanie McKibbon participated in march at adjacent to the Vatican, advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic Church.
'People don't want war': Winnipeggers rally on both sides of Israel/Palestine conflict
Winnipeg supporters on both sides of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict gathered downtown Monday afternoon to make their voices heard.
Winnipeg-born woman believed to be among Hamas hostages
A Winnipeg-born woman is believed to be among the hostages taken in Israel over the weekend.
‘I was shocked’: Woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
Friends mourn husband and father of two killed in fiery B.C. highway crash
A 41-year-old husband and father has been identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash on the Trans Canada Highway last week.
Demand soaring at B.C. food banks, even among double-income families
The impact of soaring food prices is taking a hard toll on B.C.'s food banks, which have seen increasing demand in the lead up to Thanksgiving – including among double-income families.
Police needed to keep peace at pro-Palestinian rally in Vancouver
Police officers stood on every corner outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Monday, as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a rally in support of Gaza.
'She's in a coma': Ukrainian teen being treated for cancer at Edmonton hospital
A girl who came to Edmonton to escape the fighting in Ukraine is fighting a battle of her own.