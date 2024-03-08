Fake nurse working in Hamilton area long term care facilities arrested : police
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly posing as a qualified nurse to obtain employment in three long-term care facilities in the Hamilton area.
Police say that between Oct. 2022 and May 2023, the woman held positions at the three facilities after she had “forged a real nurse’s legitimate documents into her own name to obtain employment.”
An investigation led by Hamilton Police Financial Crimes subsequently led to an arrest in the case.
A suspect identified as Oladoyin (Deborah) Farominiyi, of Mississauga, is charged with fraud over $5000, false pretence over $5000 and four counts of forged documents.
Farominiyi has been released from custody pending a future court date.
The investigation is ongoing.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation
No charges were laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP said Friday.
Melting adapters, kids' clothes with choking risk: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Getaway driver in case of slain Toronto rapper sentenced to life, no parole for 15 years
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
Trump posts nearly US$92 million bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Former President Donald Trump has posted a US$91.63 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.