    • Fake nurse working in Hamilton area long term care facilities arrested : police

    A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo. A Hamilton police cruiser can be seen in this undated filed photo.
    A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly posing as a qualified nurse to obtain employment in three long-term care facilities in the Hamilton area.

    Police say that between Oct. 2022 and May 2023, the woman held positions at the three facilities after she had “forged a real nurse’s legitimate documents into her own name to obtain employment.”

    An investigation led by Hamilton Police Financial Crimes subsequently led to an arrest in the case.

    A suspect identified as Oladoyin (Deborah) Farominiyi, of Mississauga, is charged with fraud over $5000, false pretence over $5000 and four counts of forged documents.

    Farominiyi has been released from custody pending a future court date.

    The investigation is ongoing.

