Everything you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently-asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
WHO CAN VOTE IN TORONTO’S ELECTION?
In order to vote in the City of Toronto, you must be:
- A Canadian citizen; and
- At least 18 years old; and
- A resident in the city of Toronto; or
- A non-resident of Toronto, but you or your spouse own or rent property in the city; and
- Not prohibited from voting under any law
AM I ALREADY ON THE TORONTO VOTER’S LIST?
If you are already registered to vote in the City of Toronto, you should receive a Voter’s Information Card in the mail. This will speed up the process on election day, the city says.
If you’re not registered, or haven’t received a Voter’s Information Card in the mail, you can use the city’s MyVote web application to:
- Find out if you are on the voter’s list.
- Add, change or update your voter’s list information.
- Check what candidates are running in your ward.
- Find out when and where to vote.
- View, download or print your Voter’s Information Card.
In order for your name to appear on the voter’s list on election day, you must enter your information into the MyVote application before Oct. 14.
You can still vote on Oct. 24 if you are not pre-registered on the Voter’s list. You will just need to register day-of. To do so, you’ll need to bring proper identification.
HOW DO I VOTE IN THE TORONTO ELECTION?
Advanced Voting
Advanced voting is open from Oct. 7 to 14. During this time, you can vote in person at any location designated for advanced voting.
If you received your Voter’s Information Card in the mail, it will tell you what advanced voting location to attend.
Vote by mail
You can no longer apply for mail-in voting. The deadline was Sept. 23.
Vote in person on election day
You can vote in person on election day at your voting location. To find your voting location, use the MyVote web application.
Vote by proxy
If you’re unable to vote in person during advanced voting, or on election day, you can appoint a proxy to vote for you. Your proxy must also be an eligible voter.
For this year’s election, the deadline to register a proxy was Sept. 24 and has now passed.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING WITH ME TO VOTE IN THE TORONTO ELECTION?
Identification is required when voting. Each voter needs to come equipped with one piece of ID showing their name and Toronto address.
Your Voter Information Card will not be accepted as identification.
Examples of acceptable ID include:
- Ontario issued driver’s licence or motor vehicle permit.
- Cancelled personalized cheque, credit card, or bank statement.
- Utility bill from a public utilities commission.
- Cheque stub, T4 statement or pay receipt issued by an employer.
- Statement of direct deposit for Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP).
- Property tax assessment, income tax assessment notice, or Child Tax Benefit statement.
- Mortgage statement, lease or rental agreement.
- Transcript or report card from a post-secondary school.
- Document showing campus residence, issued by the office or officials responsible for student residence at a post-secondary institution.
- Any other document from the government of Canada, Ontario or a municipality in Ontario, or a document issued or certified by an Ontario court.
- Any document from a Band Council in Ontario established under the Indian Act.
- Insurance policy or insurance statement.
- Loan agreement or financial agreement with a financial institution.
- Statement of employment insurance benefits paid T4E.
- Statement of Old Age Security T4A, Canada Pension Plan Benefits TFA, or Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions.
- Workplace Safety and Insurance Board Statement of Benefits T5007.
- CNIB card or a card from another registered charitable organization that provides services to persons with disabilities.
- Document showing residence at a long-term care home under the Long-Term Care Homes Act, issued by the administrator for the home.
- Hospital card or record.
If you do not have acceptable identification and are not pre-registered on the voter’s list, you will be asked to return with acceptable ID in order to place a vote.
WHO ARE MY CANDIDATES?
You can place a vote for mayor, alongside councillors and school board trustees within your ward.
To view the candidates, click here.
CAN I VOTE IN TORONTO’S ELECTION IF I’M A STUDENT?
Yes. If you are a student in Toronto, but consider “home” to be elsewhere,you can still vote in Toronto’s election.
You will be eligible to vote in both your “home” municipality and the municipality you attend school in.
CAN I VOTE IN TORONTO’S ELECTION IF I DON’T HAVE A PERMANENT ADDRESS?
If you are an eligible voter, but don’t have a permanent address, you can still vote in Toronto’s 2022 election.
If you stay at a shelter or spend time at a drop-in centre, look for information cards and posters with details on the closest voting place to your shelter.
You may also find your voting location by using the MyVote web application.
WHAT IF I NEED ACCOMODATIONS ON TORONTO’S ELECTION DAY?
The city says all voting locations will be accessible.
For information about each location’s accessibility, including whether there are ramps, automatic opening doors or Voter Assist Terminals, visit toronto.ca/elections/voters.
A Voter Assist Terminal is a ballot-marking device intended to allow voters with disabilities to mark their ballot privately and independently. It includes a touch screen, an audio function, a braille keypad, a sip/puff tube, a rocker paddle/foot switch and zoom features to adjust font sizes and colour contrast. There will be two per ward.
If you need to use one of these terminals on election day and one is not located at your designated voting location, call 311 and request they transfer your ballet to a voting location with proper accessibility accommodations.
Instructions on how to vote will be made available in 26 languages at each voting location.
If you are physically unable to attend a voting location, you can request curbside voting by calling 311. A friend or support person can also go inside the voting place to let the election officials know that you require curbside voting.
For more information on election accommodations, visit toronto.ca/voteraccommodations. If you face a barrier to voting not addressed above or on the city’s website, email elections@toronto.ca or call 311.
