Environmental advocates take Ontario to court over Hamilton boundary changes

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican reopens investigation into teen's 1983 disappearance

The Vatican said Monday it has reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and weeks after her family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton