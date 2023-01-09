Environmental advocates take Ontario to court over Hamilton boundary changes

The Ontario government is being taken to court for its decision to alter Hamilton’s urban boundary as part of its plan to develop the Greenbelt.

A notice of application was filed in early December by law charity Ecojustice, on behalf of advocacy group Environmental Defence.

In the notice, Ecojustice argues the government’s changes to the City of Hamilton are “unlawful” and requests the 2,200 hectare expansion of the city’s boundaries be quashed.

“This is a major change to the urban fabric of Hamilton,” lawyer Laura Bowman told CTV News Toronto.

“It has significant servicing implications in terms of costs to municipal taxpayers, and this was all done without providing a public explanation for why.”

In October, as part of its plan to build 1.5 million homes in the next decade, the Ontario government assigned most major municipalities housing targets to meet by 2031.

The majority of those cities were in the Greater Golden Horseshoe, including Hamilton who was told it needed to create 47,000 new homes.

A month later, the Ontario government made 77 modifications to Hamilton’s Urban Official Plan and 25 further modifications to its Rural Official Plan. The changes, the government said, were to help the municipality achieve housing goals and keep up with population growth.

However, Bowman told CTV News Toronto the city was confident they could accommodate any further housing developments within their existing boundaries. Instead, they are being asked to expand into farmland and wild spaces.

“The urban boundary expansion decision is very significant. It's a very large area of land, it includes areas that were formerly protected as Greenbelt lands, and which there were no previous plans to develop," she said.

Bowman also argues the government has not publicly provided a reasonable justification for the boundary changes.

It could take between six months and a year for the application to go through the courts, Bowman says.

"We hope that the courts will agree with us that (Housing Minister Steve) Clark's decision was unreasonable because he did not address the legal requirements under the Planning Act to consider those policy implications."

In the provincial notice of the boundary changes, the province says they received more than 100 “comments” during the public consultation stage. The vast majority supported a “firm urban boundary” or an expansion “with a varying quantum and location.”

“All comments reviewed were taken into consideration prior to a decision being made,” the decision reads. No amendments were made.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of Housing for comment.

Four parcels of land within Greenbelt in Hamilton were earmarked for development in December as part of the province’s plan to build 50,000 new homes on the previously-protected parcels.

In addition to the court case, Environmental Defence has also complained to Ontario Provincial Police, requesting they investigate whether developers were tipped off ahead of the PC Party’s decision to carve up the Greenbelt.

CTV News Toronto learned last week that police were looking into the complaints.

There are also requests in to Ontario’s auditor general and integrity commissioner. Both offices have said the requests are still under consideration or review.