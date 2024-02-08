TORONTO
Toronto

    • Environment Canada issues 'freezing fog' advisory for Toronto

    Vehicle lights are pictured amid foggy conditions during the morning rush Thursday, February 8, 2024. Vehicle lights are pictured amid foggy conditions during the morning rush Thursday, February 8, 2024.
    Drivers are being advised to use caution on the roads this morning as dense, patchy fog blankets some parts of the GTA.

    In a fog advisory Thursday morning, Environment Canada said travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

    “Black ice may form in areas where temperatures are below freezing due to freezing fog. Motorists should exercise caution,” the advisory said.

    Drivers are being advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced.

    The fog is expected to lift later in the morning, giving way to a mostly sunny day with a high of 7 C in Toronto. There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. That will be followed by a balmy high of 12 C on Friday.

