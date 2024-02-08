Environment Canada issues 'freezing fog' advisory for Toronto
Drivers are being advised to use caution on the roads this morning as dense, patchy fog blankets some parts of the GTA.
In a fog advisory Thursday morning, Environment Canada said travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
“Black ice may form in areas where temperatures are below freezing due to freezing fog. Motorists should exercise caution,” the advisory said.
Drivers are being advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop if visibility is reduced.
The fog is expected to lift later in the morning, giving way to a mostly sunny day with a high of 7 C in Toronto. There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. That will be followed by a balmy high of 12 C on Friday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Funeral home owner, accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies, to appear in court
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
Will Canada-U.S. relations worsen if Trump is elected? Survey asks Canadians
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
5 Marines confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed in Southern California
The five Marines aboard a helicopter that went down in remote, snow-covered woods Tuesday night are dead, a U.S. military spokesperson said Thursday.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Israeli airstrikes kill 13 in Rafah after Netanyahu rejects Hamas' ceasefire terms
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 13 people overnight into Thursday in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' ceasefire terms and said he would expand the offensive into the southern Gaza town.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Want to become a foster parent in Montreal? Here's how it works
Thinking about fostering but are overwhelmed by the process? You're not the only one.
-
Three suspicious fires in Montreal, days after multiple cases of arson
Montreal police are investigating three more suspicious fires just two days after being called to four cases of arson on the island.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
Ferreira pitching budget compromise to grow London Transit service
On Wednesday, a group of local agencies called on council to support a business case in the 2024-2027 municipal budget to improve the frequency and reliability of city bus service.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Young person sexually assaulted in downtown Kitchener park: WPRS
Regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault involving a young person in downtown Kitchener.
-
Guelph man criminally charged for repeatedly calling 911 to help with paperwork: GPS
Guelph police have criminally charged a man they say called 911 numerous times to help him fill out family court documents.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
Ottawa
-
Citizens' groups ask Federal Court to review planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont.
Citizens' groups are asking the Federal Court to review the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s (CNSC) decision to give the green light for the construction of a nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River.
-
Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month
Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home as been delayed – again.
-
Fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke, Ont., police say
A suspect from Pembroke, Ont. who failed to attend court last September has been arrested following a traffic stop in the Ottawa Valley, the Ontario Provincial Police says.
Windsor
-
Missing 12-year-old boy with autism sought by police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy who is autistic.
-
Evening fire in downtown Windsor
Crews were called to the scene on Glengarry Avenue near University Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Windsor Regional Cancer Centre offering scalp-cooling service
The Windsor Regional Cancer Centre is offering a new scalp-cooling service for cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie working with military to mark RCAF's 100th anniversary
The City of Barrie is working with the federal government to create a one-of-a-kind tribute in honour of a significant milestone for military veterans.
-
1 week in Grey-Bruce: 6 overdoses
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is issuing an alert to people who use substances after receiving reports of six suspected opioid-related overdoses.
-
Internationally recognized Indigenous artists showcased at Georgian College gallery
Over & Over & Over Again, will feature the art of the late Carl Beam, celebrated Ojibwe artist and recipient of the Governor General's Award for Visual Arts.
Atlantic
-
N.S. hockey team facing league penalties after postponing game due to weather
A Nova Scotia Junior B team has been handed a punishment for not being able to play a game during a recent snowstorm.
-
Canadians split on concerns over U.S. potentially increasing border security measures: survey
With the American presidential election on the horizon, a new survey shows that Canadians are split on concerns over the U.S. potentially increasing security measures at the border with Canada.
-
Calgary
-
Canada hosts summit on auto thefts, but Calgary and Alberta bucking the trend
According to the Calgary Police Service, the city saw carjackings rise last year while car thefts dipped.
-
Truck driver sought in hit-and-run in Three Hills, Alta.
Three Hills RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a person then fled the scene Wednesday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Another foggy start, with cooler temps expected to persist Thursday
Once again southern and central Alberta sit under a fog advisory as dense fog and near-zero visibility impact the region.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s night and day': Balmoral Hotel gets makeover for medical patients
One of the Winnipeg core’s infamous hotels is getting a makeover to serve as a space for people attending medical appointments in the city.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
-
Vancouver
-
Social media firms can't be let 'off the hook' for deadly sextortion of kids: Eby
Premier David Eby says social media companies can't be let “off the hook” after two British Columbia teens fell victim to online sextortion scams and died by suicide in the past year.
-
B.C.'s premier says Selina Robinson offered to quit twice over Middle East comment
B.C. Premier David Eby says his former post-secondary education minister offered her resignation twice before her exit from cabinet over comments she made about the Middle East.
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a 'place of public worship.'
Edmonton
-
Pancholi next to announce bid for Alberta NDP leadership
Edmonton NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi will run to be the Alberta NDP's next leader.
-
Delayed Alberta report shows little caribou progress despite federal deal
An Alberta government document suggests the province has made little progress in protecting its 15 threatened caribou herds, despite having signed an agreement with Ottawa that promised it would.
-
