Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say

A “truly innocent” engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to Hamilton police.

Officers said a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male who were engaged to be married were shot dead outside their residence at 322 Jones Rd., near Barton Street, in Stoney Creek, on Saturday at around 5:40 p.m. after a disagreement surrounding issues within the house.

"As you can well imagine these are not people that this should happen to, they're not involved in any level of criminality or lifestyle that may lead to an incident like this. They're truly innocent," Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk, of Hamilton Police Service's (HPS) Major Crime Unit, said on Sunday morning.

He said the 27-year-old woman was an educational assistant for the Catholic school board in Brant County, while the 28-year-old man worked as an electrician in Hamilton.

"(They were) both hardworking people, adding to the tragedy of this event," Bereziuk said, adding none of those involved in this incident were known to police.

On Saturday night, the building’s 57-year-old landlord had barricaded himself in the residence with multiple guns that were registered to him, including handguns and long gun rifles, according to police.

Hamilton police provide an update on the double homicide of an engaged couple on Sunday, May 28, 2023 (Simon Sheehan/CP24). At approximately 10 p.m., there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and a police officer after hours of attempted negotiations, according to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) release Sunday .

The man was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene. His death is now under investigation by the SIU, Ontario's police watchdog.

SHELTER IN PLACE

At around 10:30 p.m., police asked people in the vicinity to “shelter in their basement as a safety precaution” as negotiators communicated with the suspect “in an attempt to peacefully resolve the incident.”

Hours later, just before 1 a.m., Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said in a tweet that the situation, which they indicated stems from a “landlord-tenant dispute,” has been “contained.”

“There is no ongoing risk to public safety. Police will remain in the area for sometime as we continue to investigate. Please continue to avoid the area,” they wrote.

Police said at one point during the negotiations, the man fired at their armoured vehicle.

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has been called following an interaction with a man believed to be responsible for a double homicide in Stoney Creek. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

“The suspect later fired additional rounds, which resulted in an interaction with police,” HPS said.

Police said the families of both victims have been notified, but for now the names of the victims are not being released.

Investigators are asking any other witnesses or anyone else with information about this incident to contact Det. Robert DiIanni at 905-546-3836, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.