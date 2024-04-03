TORONTO
Toronto

    • Elderly woman seriously injured after being struck by driver in Toronto's west end: paramedics

    A pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Wednesday afternoon, say paramedics.

    The collision happened in the Little Portugal neighbourhood, near Dundas Street West and Rusholme Drive, just east of Dufferin Street.

    Police said they were called to that area shortly after 4:30 pm.

    Paramedics did provide the age of the victim but described her as an “elderly woman.”

    Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police say.

    Westbound Dundas is currently closed at Lisgar Street as police investigate.

    Motorists are being advised to expect delays in that area and consider alternate routes.

