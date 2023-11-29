TORONTO
Toronto

    • Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collision

    Toronto police

    A 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

    Police say the collision occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Yonge and Soudan streets. It is alleged that the woman was crossing Soudan Street when she was struck by white box truck turning left.

    The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

    The incident is being investigated by members of Traffic Services. Anyone with information, dash camera or security camera footage is asked to contact Toronto police.

