Elderly woman dead after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan

An elderly woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Sunday afternoon.

York Regional Police (YRP) say it happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the woman died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to YRP, however the circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown.

Police have not released any further details about the victim, driver or vehicle.

YRP are seeking witnesses and are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact police.

The eastbound lane of Highway 7 is currently closed from Highway 427 to Highway 27.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes at this time.