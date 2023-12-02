Elderly pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision in Toronto's east end

A 71-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a driver hit him in Toronto’s east end on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues at around 1:50 p.m.

Officers said the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe was heading eastbound on Boultbee and was making a left turn on to Jones as the male pedestrian was crossing on Jones.

The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle, police said, and the driver remained on scene.

The 71-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have footage or information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).