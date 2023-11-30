TORONTO
Toronto

    • Elderly man struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto

    Toronto police

    An elderly pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Toronto Thursday morning, police say.

    Toronto police say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. at Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive, just south of Highway 401.

    The victim, described by police as an elderly man, has been taken to hospital.

    The driver remained on scene following the collision.

    Drivers should expect delays in the area as roads are closed for investigation.

