TORONTO
Toronto

    • E-bike cyclist hospitalized following collision near Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods

    An E-bike cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight
    A cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a collision in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight.

    Police say the driver of a vehicle and the driver of an E-bike crashed just after 12:30 a.m. near Dundas and Claremont streets.

    The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries, they said.

    No further details were provided.

