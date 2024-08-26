E-bike cyclist hospitalized following collision near Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a collision in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight.
Police say the driver of a vehicle and the driver of an E-bike crashed just after 12:30 a.m. near Dundas and Claremont streets.
The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries, they said.
No further details were provided.
