TORONTO -- Following a guilty plea to multiple impaired driving offences, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to six years behind bars in connection with a 2018 multi-vehicle crash in King Township that claimed the life of a five-year-old girl.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision involving four vehicles in the area of Davis Drive and Keele Street on Aug. 4, 2018 just after 7 a.m.

At the time, investigators said a silver Volvo initially collided with a Ford Taurus. The impact of that collision then led to the Taurus hitting a Cheverolet Cobalt before the Cobalt struck a Honda Civic head-on.

Nine people were involved in the crash.

One of the passengers of the Honda Civic, Lux Peyton Gomez, sustained the most severe injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Following the crash, the young girl’s aunt described Lux Peyton Gomez as a star who loved to sing, dance and play piano.

Lux Peyton Gomez’s parents, 32-year-old Mark Gomez and 30-year-old Abby Gomez, were injured in the crash and required surgery. As well, her two brothers, ages 11 and three, were injured in the incident.

The driver of the Volvo and his passenger were also hospitalized following the crash.

The driver of the Cobalt sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Taurus was not injured.

Alcohol was a contributing factor, police said

About four months after the deadly crash, impaired driving charges were laid against Newmarket resident Kamau Davis-Locke, who was 23 years old at the time.

He pleaded guilty to one count of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm on Sept. 17, 2019.

On Tuesday, inside a Newmarket courtroom, Davis-Locke was sentenced to six years in prison and a 10-year driving prohibition.