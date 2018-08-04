

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Eight people are in hospital after a four-vehicle collision in Newmarket, police say.

It happened on Davis Drive somewhere between Jane and Keele streets at around 7:15 a.m.

According to York Regional Police Inspector Peter Casey, there may have been a “secondary collision” that occurred following the initial crash though that details has not yet been confirmed.

Casey told CTV News Barrie that two of the victims have critical injuries, including a child. He said that there are also three people with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.

“Due to the severity of the injuries the scene was shut down and now at this time the investigation is just beginning,” he said. “I can’t really speak to the cause or what occurred.”

Members of the York Regional Police major collisions investigation unit are on scene and will be conducting a full reconstruction of the accident.

Davis Drive is currently closed between Jane and Keele streets as a result.