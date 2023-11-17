Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history

Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”

Police said 551 kilograms of cocaine and 441 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were seized as part of Project Finito, a 3.5-month investigation into a “major” drug importation and distribution network in the GTA.

During a news conference on Friday, Toronto police said the drugs had an estimated street value of $90 million.

“The drugs were destined for the streets of Toronto and beyond and would have inflicted significant damage on our communities,” said Supt. Steve Watts, of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit.

“Intercepting the flow of these drugs has prevented many overdose deaths.”

Other items seized during the investigation include one firearm, one vehicle, and about $95,000 in Canadian currency.

Watts noted that the drugs came into Canada from the United States, primarily through land border points.

He said all of the suspects arrested in connection with the case are residents of the GTA and were allegedly operating in a “high-level runner” position within the drug trafficking network.

"In any organization different individuals are trusted with different levels of amounts of product... to be trusted with this amount, it's significant," Watts said.

Two men from Ajax, 20-year-old Camron Longmore and Zubayul Hoque, 25, have been charged in connection with the case. Longmore faces two counts of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, and three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Hoque has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. He also faces one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Etobicoke residents Bryan Sherritt, 37, and Abubakar Mohamed, 30, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Mohamed also faces one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Tenzin Palden, 25, of Mississauga, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit and indicatable offence.

Two Toronto men, Bashir Hasan Abdi, 34, and Lucho Loder, 43, were arrested in the case. Abdi faces one count of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Loder has been charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and over $5,000.

Watts said two of the suspects remain in custody while the other five have received bail.